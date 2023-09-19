“Family” - Shaheen Afridi shares endearing graphic with Babar Azam amid news of rift

Pakistan bowling spearhead Shaheen Afridi recently shared an endearing picture along with his captain Babar Azam amidst rumors of a rift between them.

Last week, reports emerged that the duo were involved in a heated exchange in the dressing room after they crashed out of the Asia Cup 2023 after their heartbreaking loss against Sri Lanka.

The reports claimed that Babar Azam expressed his frustration over the inconsistent performances of the senior players. In response, Shaheen Afridi interrupted Babar and asked him to look at the positives as well and acknowledge the players who performed well.

The Pakistan captain did not like the interruption and asserted that he was well aware of who gave their best and who didn't, which gave rise to a heated argument between the duo. Mohammed Rizwan had to intervene to bring the situation under control.

Both the players had not made any public comments on the matter over the past few days. However, Shaheen Afridi took to his official Twitter handle on Tuesday and seemingly indicated that all is well between him and Babar Azam by sharing a picture. He wrote:

"family ❤️"

Expand Tweet

"Shaheen Afridi will always remember that flick": S Sreesanth about Rohit Sharma's six

Former Indian pacer S Sreesanth recently opined that Shaheen Afridi will not forget the six hit by Rohit Sharma in his first over of the Super 4 match in the Asia Cup. There was a lot of talk about Rohit's struggles against left-arm pacers with the new ball after Afridi dismissed him in a group match of the Asia Cup.

The Indian captain made a rousing comeback in the very next game and delivered the first punch with a wonderful six in the Super 4 match. It was also the first instance of a batter hitting a six against Shaheen in his first over.

Speaking to Sportskeeda, Sreesanth said:

“There was a lot of talk that Rohit struggles when the ball comes in. But we saw, when the ball came in, it went out [for six]. With the flick he played, he told Afridi, ‘Bete, aaj main taiyyar hoon [Son, I am ready]’. Shaheen Afridi will always remember that flick. He may have dismissed Rohit many times, but even while sleeping he might be thinking about that flick."