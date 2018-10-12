Fan breaches security and tries to kiss Virat Kohli in the second Test

India captain Virat Kohli had to deal with a pitch invader yet again in the ongoing two-match Test series against West Indies as a fan breached the security and invaded the pitch on day one of the second Test between both the teams at the Rajiv Gandhi international stadium in Hyderabad.

The incident happened in the 15th over of the match when Kohli was fielding at mid-wicket. While R Ashwin was preparing to bowl a delivery, a fan jumped over the security cordon, ran to Kohli, took his mobile phone out to take a selfie and tried to kiss the right-handed batsman.

The leg umpire, Ian Gould, along with Ashwin and the short-leg fielder Prithvi Shaw converged towards Kohli, who was trying to distance himself from the fan. The security guards ran on to the ground and escorted the fan out of the ground.

With the incident delaying the proceedings, the umpires called for the drinks break. During the break, Kohli was seen having a heated argument with Gould over what happened. This is not the first time a similar incident has happened during the ongoing series. In the first Test in Rajkot, a couple of fans ran on to the ground and tried to take selfies with the Indian skipper before they were escorted off the field.

After winning the first Test at the SCA stadium in Rajkot, India are on top in the ongoing second Test against West Indies as they are having West Indies on the mats in their first innings. After opting to bat first, West Indies started off in a cautious manner before the batsmen gave away their wickets to the Indian spinners.

The visitors are finding it tough to cope up with Kuldeep Yadav, who has been troubling them since the start of the series as he has already taken three wickets conceding 40 runs as the batting side are reeling at 136/5 in the second session of the day.