×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Fan breaches security and tries to kiss Virat Kohli in the second Test

Vignesh Madridista Ananthasubramanian
FEATURED COLUMNIST
News
241   //    12 Oct 2018, 13:07 IST

The incident happened in the 15th over of the match when Kohli was fielding at mid-wicket.
The incident happened in the 15th over of the match when Kohli was fielding at mid-wicket.

India captain Virat Kohli had to deal with a pitch invader yet again in the ongoing two-match Test series against West Indies as a fan breached the security and invaded the pitch on day one of the second Test between both the teams at the Rajiv Gandhi international stadium in Hyderabad.

The incident happened in the 15th over of the match when Kohli was fielding at mid-wicket. While R Ashwin was preparing to bowl a delivery, a fan jumped over the security cordon, ran to Kohli, took his mobile phone out to take a selfie and tried to kiss the right-handed batsman.

The leg umpire, Ian Gould, along with Ashwin and the short-leg fielder Prithvi Shaw converged towards Kohli, who was trying to distance himself from the fan. The security guards ran on to the ground and escorted the fan out of the ground.

With the incident delaying the proceedings, the umpires called for the drinks break. During the break, Kohli was seen having a heated argument with Gould over what happened. This is not the first time a similar incident has happened during the ongoing series. In the first Test in Rajkot, a couple of fans ran on to the ground and tried to take selfies with the Indian skipper before they were escorted off the field.

After winning the first Test at the SCA stadium in Rajkot, India are on top in the ongoing second Test against West Indies as they are having West Indies on the mats in their first innings. After opting to bat first, West Indies started off in a cautious manner before the batsmen gave away their wickets to the Indian spinners.

The visitors are finding it tough to cope up with Kuldeep Yadav, who has been troubling them since the start of the series as he has already taken three wickets conceding 40 runs as the batting side are reeling at 136/5 in the second session of the day.

Topics you might be interested in:
India vs West Indies 2018 Indian Cricket Team Virat Kohli
Vignesh Madridista Ananthasubramanian
FEATURED COLUMNIST
Virat Kohli: The most complete batsman India has ever...
RELATED STORY
Stats: Virat Kohli becomes first captain to score 1000+...
RELATED STORY
What makes Virat Kohli the biggest epitome of cricket?
RELATED STORY
8 instances where India scored 600 runs in an innings...
RELATED STORY
7 milestones Virat Kohli can accomplish against West Indies
RELATED STORY
Ranking all of Virat Kohli's 24 Test centuries
RELATED STORY
Virat Kohli continues to break new barriers
RELATED STORY
India vs West Indies, 1st Test: 5 things that went...
RELATED STORY
India's Strongest XI against Windies for the second Test
RELATED STORY
Virat Kohli: The Ultimate Professional
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
India v Windies Twenty20 Series 2018
1st Test | Thu, 04 Oct
IND 649/9
WIN 181/10 & 196/10
India win by an innings and 272 runs
IND VS WIN live score
2nd Test
WIN 175/5 (57.4 ov)
IND
LIVE
Day 1 | Windies won the toss and elected to bat.
WIN VS IND live score
1st ODI | Sun, 21 Oct, 08:30 AM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
2nd ODI | Wed, 24 Oct, 08:30 AM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
3rd ODI | Sat, 27 Oct, 08:30 AM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
4th ODI | Mon, 29 Oct, 08:30 AM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
5th ODI | Thu, 01 Nov, 08:30 AM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
1st T20I | Sun, 04 Nov, 01:30 PM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
2nd T20I | Tue, 06 Nov, 01:30 PM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
3rd T20I | Sun, 11 Nov, 01:30 PM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
South Africa v Zimbabwe Twenty20 Series 2018
India v Windies Twenty20 Series 2018
India v Windies Test Series 2018
India v Windies ODI Series 2018
Pakistan v Australia Test Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan v Australia Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
Sri Lanka v England Test Series 2018
England in Sri Lanka Tour Matches 2018
Sri Lanka v England Twenty20 2018
Sri Lanka v England ODI Series 2018
Australian Domestic Other Matches 2018/2019
Bangladesh v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
Bangladesh v Zimbabwe Test Series 2018
Pakistan v New Zealand Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan v New Zealand ODI Series in UAE 2018
Prime Minister's XI Game v South Africa 2018
Australia v South Africa ODI Series 2018
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
JLT Sheffield Shield 2018/2019
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
Contact Us Advertise with Us