Fan reactions to AB de Villiers' retirement announcement

The game of cricket will miss Mr. 360 Superman ABD

Vishwanath ANALYST Humor 24 May 2018, 03:40 IST

Mr. 360 degree AB de Villiers

AB de Villiers, one of the modern greats has retired from all forms of international cricket with immediate effect. Just four days after his side, Royal Challengers Bangalore were knocked out of the ongoing IPL, the South African batsmen posted a video on his Twitter handle to announce his retirement.

A few excerpts from his message on Twitter:

"I've had my turn and, to be honest, I'm tired."

"This is a tough decision. I've thought long and hard about it and I'd like to retire still playing decent cricket.

"It would not be right for me to pick and choose where, when and in what format I play for the Proteas."

"For me, in green and gold, it must be everything or nothing."

ABD made his international debut for South Africa 14 years ago in a test match against England in 2004. He played 114 Tests, 228 ODIs, and 78 T20Is for the African nation and is one of the greatest batsmen of the modern era. The batting legend from Pretoria holds several batting records, including the fastest 50, 100 and 150 in world cricket.

The reactions came from not just cricket experts but also from many fans all over the world.

This is how AB's fans reacted to his announcement of retirement from international cricket:

Can we hope AB de Villiers to do a Messi? pic.twitter.com/dxn9dvVCtC — Prashant Pareek (@prashan23S) May 23, 2018

What? AB de Villiers has retired?

Sigh!

With AB gone, Cricket will now start with a C. — Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) May 23, 2018

Something about this ABD retirement just seems off. He's still just 34, a supreme athlete, (arguably still in his athletic prime or certainly not far out of it) and in incredible form.



To retire just one year away from a World Cup and say he's 'tired' - didn't see that coming. — Chinmay Bhogle (@chinmaybhogle) May 23, 2018

Song on everyone's lips -

♬ A.B. na jaao chod kar , ke dil abhi bhara nahin. ♬ — Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) May 23, 2018

Don't say that AB de Villiers has retired from all forms of international cricket, say that AB de Villiers has retired from cricket in all 360 degrees. — Trendulkar (@Trendulkar) May 23, 2018

'Run out of gas' says @ABdeVilliers17 announcing retirement from international cricket, leaving fans across the world gasping in disbelief — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) May 23, 2018

I feel very privileged to have watched so much of AB de Villiers international career live

He has announced his retirement from international cricket

Wishing him and his family all the best

Thank you for an amazing 14 years — Natalie Germanos 🏏 (@NatalieGermanos) May 23, 2018

The AB de Villiers retirement news is a real upper cut to international cricket's glass jaw. A worrying affirmation of where the game is headed. — Dileep Premachandran (@SpiceBoxofEarth) May 23, 2018

Current ICC Ranking of AB de Villiers. @ABdeVilliers17



ODI - 2

TEST - 6

T20 - 31#ThankYouABD 🙏 — Manak Gupta (@manakgupta) May 23, 2018

AB de Villiers destroyed Aust earlier this year and at times played as well as I've ever seen any batsman do so. The fact he's retiring without taking a crack at the 2019 World Cup is disappointing — Daniel Brettig (@danbrettig) May 23, 2018

There are very few batsmen with superior records to AB de Villiers & there are even fewer who have displayed greater talent. He could play seam, swing, spin & score 360°. This is the man who scored 149 off 44 balls in an ODI & 43 off 297 balls in a Test match. A giant & a genius. — Freddie Wilde (@fwildecricket) May 23, 2018

AB de Villiers, the best all format batsman of his generation, retiring from international cricket a year before 2019 WC is a huge blow - maybe biggest yet - to primacy of international cricket. — Tim (@timwig) May 23, 2018

Ab de Villiers' International career:



Matches: 420

Runs: 20014

Highest Score: 278*

Balls faced: 26787

100s: 47

50s: 109

Ducks: 20

4s: 2004

6s: 328

Catch as fielder: 248

Catch as wk: 215

Stumpings: 17#ThankYouAB — BrokenStats (@Broken_Statz) May 23, 2018

AB De Villiers has at least one



Test Century

ODI Century

T20I fifty

Test wicket

ODI wicket

Test catch

ODI catch

T20I catch

Test stumping

ODI stumping

T20I stumping



The man who did almost everything as cricketer! — Broken Cricket (@BrokenCricket) May 23, 2018

The universe lost its last infinity stone,AB de villiers😢😞 We'll miss u Mr. 360😞 have a great life ahead! — Milind Yadav (@milindspeaks2) May 23, 2018

I'm yet not over this... and he decided to leave...



Why man? Can't u just see our happiness??#ThankYouAB Ab De Villiers pic.twitter.com/uGY1DSnS2f — Vaishali♀ #MI (@vaishali_45) May 23, 2018

The most loved Overseas Player in India. #ComebackABDhttps://t.co/mgdf3MWBZT — IK Junoon (@ragingagain1) May 23, 2018

The way he was thrashing the ball during IPL showed what perfect form he was in🔥

Cricket’s gonna miss a player like this. Future mein India ke coach bann jaana please 💕☺️#ByeABD @ABdeVilliers17 — Bhuvan Bam (@Bhuvan_Bam) May 23, 2018

Entertainment died=AB de Villiers retired — Abaidullah Aslam (@Abaidulah_Aslam) May 23, 2018

Really shocking news to hear that my favourite player AB de Villiers @ABdeVilliers17 announced retirement from international cricket..will miss u alot champ🙏 pic.twitter.com/EypBdX7T0i — Aji Sunte ho💥 (@kingslayer112) May 23, 2018

Bye AB de Villiers, you will be missed. https://t.co/wbwT1JGcU1 pic.twitter.com/uZwhYJ2EVS — Akshar Creative (@AksharCreative) May 23, 2018

Thank you AB de Villiers for coming to our planet ❤ pic.twitter.com/4m1Y4vbavP — •Cнιragᵛᶤᵖᵉʳ🚬 (@iSRKsSoul) May 23, 2018

No World Cup and now not even a farewell game. Shit, this is heartbreaking.



423 runs away from 10k ODI runs and just 1 year to go for the WC. Oh AB de Villiers what have you done? #ABRetires @ABdeVilliers17 — Manya (@CSKian716) May 23, 2018

Good Bye Benjamin AB de Villiers probably the best gentlemen, hard competitor in the field this beautiful game has ever witnessed you will be missed champ least i can request you to not play in 100 ball competition! 😂 pic.twitter.com/6ag2ocVyYw — BrainFaden Smith (@brainfadesmith) May 23, 2018

AB de Villiers is born in wrong country. If he had been an Indian, he would have been called "THE GOD OF GODS".



Man he's my all time favourite after Sehwag. The world is gonna miss him. #ABDevilliers pic.twitter.com/7UXtzuhB14 — Mathematician (@rajivv1390) May 23, 2018

This is how AB de Villiers will teach cricket to kids after his retirement. pic.twitter.com/I0LBfoVIaP — Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) May 23, 2018

Please Come back AB de Villiers pic.twitter.com/NrMwrmwGjh — Rahul Rajput (@ItsMeTheRahul) May 23, 2018