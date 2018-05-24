Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
    Fan reactions to AB de Villiers' retirement announcement

    The game of cricket will miss Mr. 360 Superman ABD

    Vishwanath
    ANALYST
    Humor 24 May 2018, 03:40 IST
    2.20K

    South Africa v West Indies - 2015 ICC Cricket World Cup
    Mr. 360 degree AB de Villiers

    AB de Villiers, one of the modern greats has retired from all forms of international cricket with immediate effect. Just four days after his side, Royal Challengers Bangalore were knocked out of the ongoing IPL, the South African batsmen posted a video on his Twitter handle to announce his retirement.

    A few excerpts from his message on Twitter:

    "I've had my turn and, to be honest, I'm tired."

    "This is a tough decision. I've thought long and hard about it and I'd like to retire still playing decent cricket.

    "It would not be right for me to pick and choose where, when and in what format I play for the Proteas."

    "For me, in green and gold, it must be everything or nothing."

    ABD made his international debut for South Africa 14 years ago in a test match against England in 2004. He played 114 Tests, 228 ODIs, and 78 T20Is for the African nation and is one of the greatest batsmen of the modern era. The batting legend from Pretoria holds several batting records, including the fastest 50, 100 and 150 in world cricket.

    The reactions came from not just cricket experts but also from many fans all over the world.

    This is how AB's fans reacted to his announcement of retirement from international cricket:

    South Africa Cricket AB de Villiers Twitter Reactions
