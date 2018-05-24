Fan reactions to AB de Villiers' retirement announcement
The game of cricket will miss Mr. 360 Superman ABD
AB de Villiers, one of the modern greats has retired from all forms of international cricket with immediate effect. Just four days after his side, Royal Challengers Bangalore were knocked out of the ongoing IPL, the South African batsmen posted a video on his Twitter handle to announce his retirement.
A few excerpts from his message on Twitter:
"I've had my turn and, to be honest, I'm tired."
"This is a tough decision. I've thought long and hard about it and I'd like to retire still playing decent cricket.
"It would not be right for me to pick and choose where, when and in what format I play for the Proteas."
"For me, in green and gold, it must be everything or nothing."
ABD made his international debut for South Africa 14 years ago in a test match against England in 2004. He played 114 Tests, 228 ODIs, and 78 T20Is for the African nation and is one of the greatest batsmen of the modern era. The batting legend from Pretoria holds several batting records, including the fastest 50, 100 and 150 in world cricket.
The reactions came from not just cricket experts but also from many fans all over the world.
This is how AB's fans reacted to his announcement of retirement from international cricket: