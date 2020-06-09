×
Create
Notifications
New User posted their first comment
Advertisement

Fans react to Ishant Sharma's alleged racial slur towards Daren Sammy in 2014

  • An old Instagram post of Ishant Sharma with his SRH teammates has surfaced on social media.
  • The pacer has allegedly used a racial slur towards Daren Sammy in the post.
Umaima Saeed
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
News
Modified 09 Jun 2020, 15:56 IST
Daren Sammy has accused his SRH teammates of racism
Daren Sammy has accused his SRH teammates of racism

An old Instagram post of India pacer Ishant Sharma has surfaced on social media. The fast bowler had posted a photo with Sunrisers Hyderabad teammates Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Daren Sammy and Dale Steyn with a caption that read, “Me, Bhuvi, Kaluu and gun sunrisers”.

While Ishant Sharma may have used the term 'Kaluu' in good humour, and may not have intended a racial slur, the timing of this post resurfacing has caused many people to assume otherwise.

While some netizens assumed that the word is a racial slur towards the West Indian, others have come out in support of Ishant, saying that the term is just a regular word which need not be taken as offence. 

Only a few hours ago, Sammy had hit out at his former SRH teammates. He claimed that he and Thisara Perera were subjected to racism during his time with the team, but that they were unaware of the meaning of the racial slur used.

The post
The post

Daren Sammy releases video statement

Sammy released a video statement asking his ex-teammates to clear the air.

“Knowledge is power. So recently I discovered a word that I was being called was not what it actually meant I need some answers,” he said on Instagram. “So before I start calling out names I need these individuals to reach out and please tell me there’s another meaning to that word and when I was being called it, it was all in love.”
Advertisement
"I will be messaging those people, you guys know who you are, I must admit at that time when I was being called as that word I thought the word meant strong stallion or whatever it is, I did not know what it meant, every time I was called with that word, there was laughter at that moment, I thought teammates are laughing so it must be something funny," Sammy said.

Here's how fans have reacted:

Earlier, Andre Russell and Chris Gayle had expressed their anger over the murder of George Floyd in the United States. Sammy had also made an appeal to the International Cricket Council to fight against racism. 

Published 09 Jun 2020, 15:56 IST
Indian Cricket Team Ishant Sharma
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
Match 7 | Today, 08:30 PM
Empire CC
Greater Helsinki CC
ECC VS GHC preview
Match 6 | Yesterday
GHG 107/10 (20 ov)
FPC 98/9 (20 ov)
GYM Helsinki Gymkhana won by 9 runs.
GHG VS FPC live score
Match 5 | Yesterday
SD 157/5 (20 ov)
PT 70/10 (16 ov)
Southern Districts CC won by 87 runs.
SD VS PT live score
Match 1 | Sat, 13 Jun, 01:30 PM
Prague Barbarians Visigoths
United CC
PBVI VS UCC preview
Match 2 | Sat, 13 Jun, 03:30 PM
Prague Barbarians Visigoths
Bohemian CC
PBVI VS BCC preview
Match 6 | Yesterday
DDC 113/9 (20 ov)
WCC 114/1 (14.5 ov)
Waratah Cricket Club won by 9 wickets
DDC VS WCC live score
Match 8 | Tomorrow, 08:30 PM
Bengal Tigers CC
GYM Helsinki Gymkhana
BTC VS GHG preview
Final | Yesterday
SD 91/9 (20 ov)
WCC 92/7 (17.1 ov)
Waratah Cricket Club won by 3 wickets
SD VS WCC live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
Finnish Premier League 2020
Vanuatu T10 League 2020
ECN Czech Super Series 2020
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us
🔍
Get the free App now
❤️ Favorites Edit
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी