Fantasy Cricket Tips: India vs Australia - 3rd T20I

Venkat FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 128 // 24 Nov 2018, 17:29 IST

Virat Kohli will be eyeing a big score

The second T20I between India and Australia was called off due to rain. It was a frustrating afternoon as there were hopes of a result but rain kept coming back when players were back for restart. India did well to restrict Australia to 132/7 in 19 overs.

India might see it as a lost chance to win another T20I series in Australia but they can still level the series in Sydney. Meanwhile, Australia will be without Billy Stanlake for the final T20I and they have announced Mitchell Starc as his replacement.

The hosts have a great chance to win the series in Sydney. There is no rain forecast for the match. So we should be able to get a full game.

Probable Lineups

Maxwell will pose a big threat to India in final T20I

India might be tempted to go with Yuzvendra Chahal or Umesh Yadav in place of Khaleel Ahmed for the final game. However, Khaleel bowled well and picked up two wickets while opening the bowling in the last game even though he was hit around the park in his final over which disturbed his figures.

India's Probable Playing XI: Rohit Sharma (vc), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (c), KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant (wk), Dinesh Karthik, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Krunal Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed and Jasprit Bumrah

Although Australia have brought in Starc for the injured Stanlake, Nathan Counter-Nile is expected to continue in the playing eleven. Starc has not played a T20I for Australia for nearly 4 years and they will not want to experiment for this crucial fixture.

Australia's Probable Playing XI: Aaron Finch (c), D'Arcy Short, Chris Lynn, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Ben McDermott, Alex Carey (wk), Nathan Counter-Nile, Andrew Tye, Adam Zampa and Jason Behrendorff

Jasprit Bumrah has been excellent in limited overs cricket for India and Australia have struggled to take the attack to him in both the games. He has the potential to pick a lot of points as he bowls at the death overs where batsmen have no option but to go for their big shots.

Suggested Fantasy Playing XI

Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Aaron Finch, Chris Lynn, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Kuldeep Yadav, Adam Zampa, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah (c)