×
Create
Notifications
🔍
⚡️ Get the free App now
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

Farhaan Behardien recalls difficult times at the start of South Africa career 

  • The former South Africa international spoke about the sort of abuse that he had to receive.
  • Behardien played for 6 years for the Proteas between 2012 and 2018.
Sai Teja
ANALYST
News
Modified 19 Mar 2020, 20:16 IST

Farhaan Behardien
Farhaan Behardien

Former South African all-rounder Farhaan Behardien has opened up on the difficult times that he had to face early on in his international career. He played for the Proteas for six years between 2012 and 2018, having played 59 ODIs and 38 T20Is.

Referring to the earlier segments of his South Africa career, Behardien told IOL,

"I dealt with criticism poorly in the beginning. How I learned to deal with it was, I knew when I did badly, especially on the international stage."

He continued,

"I worked my a*** off to correct it, and I didn’t need anyone else telling me or to read it. Reading anything that got me down, when I was in the limelight, wasn’t worth it and once I let go of that, I enjoyed myself a little bit more."

Behardien's figures in the shortest format on both the domestic and international front are splendid, which also means that he was sent lower down the order with the expectation that he can pull a rabbit out of the hat. After all, he did average 36.6 and had a strike rate of 134.6 in the 175 T20s he played.

He does believe that situations where players are thrown into the thick of things might not have the best results, and the 36-year-old cited how difficult to play in a position such as that and the pressures that it comes along with it. He said,

"I’ve copped a lot of abuse, batting in the middle order trying to win games, trying to save games, if you don’t come off it’s a tough place to be. If you win it’s great, if you lose – the scales are so big."

The South African scored 1074 runs in the 59 ODIs he played for his country at an average of 30.7.

Published 19 Mar 2020, 20:16 IST
South Africa Cricket Durham Cricket Farhaan Behardien
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
Match 1 | Sun, 29 Mar, 08:00 PM
Mumbai Indians
Chennai Super Kings
MI VS CSK preview
Match 2 | Mon, 30 Mar, 08:00 PM
Delhi Capitals
Kings XI Punjab
DC VS KXIP preview
Match 3 | Tue, 31 Mar, 08:00 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Kolkata Knight Riders
RCB VS KKR preview
| Thu, 02 Apr, 03:30 PM
Yorkshire
Leeds Bradford MCCU
YRK VS LBU preview
Match 4 | Wed, 01 Apr, 08:00 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Mumbai Indians
SRH VS MI preview
| Thu, 02 Apr, 03:30 PM
Durham
Durham MCCU
DUR VS DUU preview
Match 5 | Thu, 02 Apr, 08:00 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Rajasthan Royals
CSK VS RR preview
| Thu, 02 Apr, 03:30 PM
Kent
Oxford MCCU
KNT VS OXU preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
South African Domestic One-Day Competition
Pakistan Super League
IPL
English MCC University Matches
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us