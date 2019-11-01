Farokh Engineer calls Anushka Sharma a "lovely girl", feels matter blown up unnecessarily

England v India: 1st npower Test - Day Four

Former Indian wicket-keeper Farokh Engineer has claimed that the comments directed towards Bollywood actress and wife of Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma, were made in a "jest" as he called Anushka a "lovely girl". The 82-year old had ridiculed the selection panel led by MSK Prasad earlier by calling them a "Mickey Mouse committee", who served tea to Anushka during the recent World Cup that was held in England.

Engineer was quoted as saying by the Times of India,

"We have got a Mickey Mouse selection committee. Virat Kohli has a major impact (in the process) which is very good. But how are the selectors qualified?

"Between them, have they played about 10-12 Test matches. I didn't even know one of the selectors during the World Cup and I asked him 'who the hell he was', because he was wearing the India blazer and he said he was one of the selectors.

"All they were doing was getting Anushka Sharma (Kohli's wife) cups of tea. I feel people with the stature of Dilip Vengsarkar should be in the selection committee."

However, Engineer later clarified his statements and commented on Republic TV,

"I just said it in a jest and it's being made a mountain out of a molehill. Poor Anushka has been dragged into it, she is a lovely girl. Virat Kohli is a brilliant captain and coach Ravi Shastri is extremely good. The entire matter is being blown up unnecessarily."

Anushka had called Engineer's comments as "ill intended lies" in a long post on Twitter on Thursday evening.

"The latest version of these ill intended lies is that I was being served tea by selectors at matches during the World Cup! I came to one game during the World Cup and sat in the family box and not the selectors box as reported but when has the truth mattered when it's about convenience!

"If you want to have a comment on the selection committee and their qualifications please do so as it's your opinion but don't drag my name into it to substantiate your claim or sensationalise your opinion. I refuse to allow anyone from using my name in such conversations."

The actress has often been trolled due to her relationship with skipper Virat Kohli, and she has even been blamed for India's losses and Kohli's poor run of form whenever he has failed.

Prasad too called out Engineer for deriving sadistic pleasure in disrespecting Anushka through frivolous allegations.

He was quoted as saying by the PTI on Thursday,

"I feel sad for someone deriving sadistic pleasure out of indulging in petty talk, thereby demeaning & disrespecting the selectors and wife of Indian captain through false and frivolous allegations.

"Someone at the age of 82 should reflect maturity and enjoy the progress of Indian cricket from his time to the current day."