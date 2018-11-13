×
Father-son duo who play professional cricket together

Saurabh Ganguly
ANALYST
Feature
558   //    13 Nov 2018, 22:45 IST

There have been many father-son duos who have played professional cricket. Interestingly though, there have been a few instances in the history of the game when the father-son duo has both played in a professional cricket tournament together.

Gone are the days when there were years and decades of distance that separated the domestic or first class careers of the father and son, even if they both played cricket. For instance, when Sir Richard Hadlee played his first Test, 22 years had elapsed since his father Walter Hadlee last played a Test. Similarly, it was only after a decade had gone by following Sunil Gavaskar's retirement that Rohan Gavaskar played his first-class game.

However, as you will discover in this piece, this is not always the case.

This unusual list of the father-son duos who play professional cricket together also contains a young Indian cricketer.

Sarfaraz Khan

Sarfaraz with his father in the Kanga Cricket League
Sarfaraz with his father in the Kanga Cricket League

If you are a follower of Indian cricket and are keeping an eye on young Indian cricketers who are quietly making a name for themselves, chances are that Sarfaraz Khan would need no introduction to you.

Sarfaraz, who plays for the Royal Challengers Bangalore team in the Indian Premier League, was in the news recently because of a cricket tournament.

The talented batsman was among the highest run-getters in the Kanga Cricket League Tournament. However, the surprising thing about the tournament wasn’t Sarfaraz’s batting form but the fact that his father Naushad Khan was also a part of the league. While Sarfaraz was selected as a batsman, his father was up to the task with the ball in his hand.

Sarfaraz scored 284 runs in the A division of the Kanga League and impressed one and all with his batting form. His father, on the other hand, played in the B division of the same league. If this wasn’t surprising enough, the 48-year-old took 19 wickets in 5 games to emerge as one of the highest wicket-takers of the tournament. Naushad is a regular left arm spinner and very effective as is evident from his statistics.

