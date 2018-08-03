8 fearsome bowlers from the 70s and 80s, and their favorite bunnies

Pravir Rai FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 168 // 03 Aug 2018, 16:37 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

The 70s and 80s produced some of the greatest fast bowlers and spinners the world has ever seen. The likes of Imran Khan, Dennis Lillee, Kapil Dev, Ian Botham, Jeff Thomson, Malcolm Marshall etc. produced magical bowling spells which are recorded in the annals of cricketing history.

In the same era, several legendary batsmen also made an appearance - the likes of Sunil Gavaskar, Viv Richards, Javed Miandad, Greg Chappell etc. who scored a lot of runs against their competitors. The battle between the bowlers and batsmen was spectacular.

That said, many of these fearsome bowlers had their favorite legendary batsman who they would dismiss more frequently than others. Here is a list of 8 of those:

#1: Imran Khan and Sunil Gavaskar

Imran Khan bowling to Sunil Gavaskar

Their battle was legendary, and both of them respected each other a lot. But on the field, Imran Khan dismissed Sunil Gavaskar 11 times.

Out of these dismissals, Gavaskar was clean bowled twice, caught by a fielder six times, caught by the wicketkeeper once and leg-before-wicket twice.

#2: Dennis Lillee and Vivian Richards

Lillee bowling a bouncer

Richards was one of the most devastating batsman ever while Lillee, one of the most menacing fast bowlers. In their personal battle however, the Australian came out on top more often than not.

Lillee got Richards out nine times. He was clean bowled thrice, caught by a player twice and caught behind four times.

1 / 3 NEXT