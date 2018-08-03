Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

8 fearsome bowlers from the 70s and 80s, and their favorite bunnies

Pravir Rai
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
168   //    03 Aug 2018, 16:37 IST

The 70s and 80s produced some of the greatest fast bowlers and spinners the world has ever seen. The likes of Imran Khan, Dennis Lillee, Kapil Dev, Ian Botham, Jeff Thomson, Malcolm Marshall etc. produced magical bowling spells which are recorded in the annals of cricketing history.

In the same era, several legendary batsmen also made an appearance - the likes of Sunil Gavaskar, Viv Richards, Javed Miandad, Greg Chappell etc. who scored a lot of runs against their competitors. The battle between the bowlers and batsmen was spectacular.

That said, many of these fearsome bowlers had their favorite legendary batsman who they would dismiss more frequently than others. Here is a list of 8 of those:

#1: Imran Khan and Sunil Gavaskar

Imran Khan
Imran Khan bowling to Sunil Gavaskar

Their battle was legendary, and both of them respected each other a lot. But on the field, Imran Khan dismissed Sunil Gavaskar 11 times.

Out of these dismissals, Gavaskar was clean bowled twice, caught by a fielder six times, caught by the wicketkeeper once and leg-before-wicket twice.

#2: Dennis Lillee and Vivian Richards

Lill
Lillee bowling a bouncer

Richards was one of the most devastating batsman ever while Lillee, one of the most menacing fast bowlers. In their personal battle however, the Australian came out on top more often than not.

Lillee got Richards out nine times. He was clean bowled thrice, caught by a player twice and caught behind four times.

1 / 3 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Imran Khan Jeff Thomson
Pravir Rai
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
I am an IT professional and a writer.
Five Indian bowlers and their bunnies
RELATED STORY
Top 10 ODI fast bowlers from 2010-2018
RELATED STORY
How Imran Khan became the greatest leader among greats
RELATED STORY
8 bowlers and their golden streaks
RELATED STORY
5 Weaknesses of England that India can exploit
RELATED STORY
5 South African players who were unlucky not to have...
RELATED STORY
Remembering Graham Gooch's debut game forty-three years...
RELATED STORY
Love thy cricketers, but don’t make them bigger than the...
RELATED STORY
Imran was different, had arrogance but never looked down...
RELATED STORY
Top 10 Fast Bowlers in ODI cricket during the 1990s
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
1st Test | 10:00 AM
ENG 287/10 & 180/10
IND 274/10 & 110/5 (36.0 ov)
Day 3 | Stumps: India need 84 runs to win
ENG VS IND live score
| Today, 06:00 PM
Kent
Hampshire
Kent Spitfires won the toss and elected to bat.
KNT VS HAM live score
| Today, 06:00 PM
Derbyshire
Warwickshire
Derbyshire Falcons won the toss and elected to bat.
DBY VS WAR live score
| Today, 06:00 PM
Middlesex
Surrey
Middlesex won the toss and elected to bat.
MSX VS SRY live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa Twenty20 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh Twenty20 Series 2018
Netherlands v Nepal ODI Series 2018
MCC Tri-Nation Series 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan Twenty20 Series 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan ODI Series 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us