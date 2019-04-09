×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Figures don't do justice, Mujeeb bowled well: Ashwin

IANS
NEWS
News
29   //    09 Apr 2019, 10:06 IST
IANS Image
Mohali: Kings XI Punjab's skipper R Ashwin celebrates fall of Mohammad Nabi's wicket during the 22nd match of IPL 2019 between Kings XI Punjab and Sunrisers Hyderabad at Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali on April 8, 2019. (Photo: Surjeet Yadav/IANS)

Mohali, April 9 (IANS) He might have conceded 34 runs from his four overs against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), but Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) spinner Mujeeb ur Rahman picked up the all-important wicket of Jonny Bairstow at the top to derail the SRH batting. And skipper R. Ashwin was all praise for his young Afghanistan bowler.

"Mujeeb knows Mohali very well and as a spinner you need to know the lengths and speeds to bowl at. Sometimes the figures don't do justice, but I think Mujeeb bowled well today. You do use spinners with the new ball and Mujeeb has done it all his life for Afghanistan. And it was a good match-up between Bairstow and Mujeeb," he said.

Chasing SRH's score of 150, the KXIP finished the game on Monday in 19.5 overs and Ashwin admitted that it was indeed too close for comfort as Punjab needed 11 off the last over from Mohammad Nabi.

"Too close to comfort. We have had really close games, the biggest positive for me is there is scope for improvement.

"It will be really harsh to say that we conceded 100 runs in the last 10 overs. The plans were held very well upon. There is enough ability to work on it," he said.

Ashwin also once again thanked the crowd for turning up in large numbers and supporting the team. "The crowd have been splendid this year and it's a massive support for us."

IANS
NEWS
IPL 2019, KXIP vs SRH, Who Said What: World reacts as Kings XI Punjab beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 6 wickets
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Kings XI Punjab probable playing XI against Sunrisers Hyderabad
RELATED STORY
Nathan Lyon vs Ravi Ashwin: Who is the world's best off-spinner?
RELATED STORY
Scorchers bottom after Mujeeb brings Heat to the boil
RELATED STORY
Decision to Mankad Buttler was instinctive: Ashwin
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: 4 players who were brilliant for Kings XI Punjab other than Sam Curran
RELATED STORY
3 bowlers with most bowled dismissals in Test cricket
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Chennai Super Kings vs Kings XI Punjab - Player Ratings
RELATED STORY
Mankading: Finding the balance between laws and ethics
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019, KXIP vs DC: 5 key moments in the match
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
Match 23 | Today, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Kolkata Knight Riders
CSK VS KKR preview
Match 22 | Yesterday
SRH 150/4 (20.0 ov)
KXIP 151/4 (19.5 ov)
Kings XI Punjab won by 6 wickets
SRH VS KXIP live score
Match 24 | Tomorrow, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Kings XI Punjab
MI VS KXIP preview
Match 25 | Thu, 11 Apr, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Chennai Super Kings
RR VS CSK preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
IPL
Pakistan in England 2019
UAE in Zimbabwe 2019
Tri-Series in Ireland 2019
English County Championship Division Two
English County Championship Division One
English MCC University Matches
England in Ireland 2019
Pakistan Women in South Africa 2019
English Domestic One-Day Competition
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us