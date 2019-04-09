Figures don't do justice, Mujeeb bowled well: Ashwin

Mohali: Kings XI Punjab's skipper R Ashwin celebrates fall of Mohammad Nabi's wicket during the 22nd match of IPL 2019 between Kings XI Punjab and Sunrisers Hyderabad at Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali on April 8, 2019. (Photo: Surjeet Yadav/IANS)

Mohali, April 9 (IANS) He might have conceded 34 runs from his four overs against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), but Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) spinner Mujeeb ur Rahman picked up the all-important wicket of Jonny Bairstow at the top to derail the SRH batting. And skipper R. Ashwin was all praise for his young Afghanistan bowler.

"Mujeeb knows Mohali very well and as a spinner you need to know the lengths and speeds to bowl at. Sometimes the figures don't do justice, but I think Mujeeb bowled well today. You do use spinners with the new ball and Mujeeb has done it all his life for Afghanistan. And it was a good match-up between Bairstow and Mujeeb," he said.

Chasing SRH's score of 150, the KXIP finished the game on Monday in 19.5 overs and Ashwin admitted that it was indeed too close for comfort as Punjab needed 11 off the last over from Mohammad Nabi.

"Too close to comfort. We have had really close games, the biggest positive for me is there is scope for improvement.

"It will be really harsh to say that we conceded 100 runs in the last 10 overs. The plans were held very well upon. There is enough ability to work on it," he said.

Ashwin also once again thanked the crowd for turning up in large numbers and supporting the team. "The crowd have been splendid this year and it's a massive support for us."