Finland vs Norway 2025: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

Denmark Cricket is scheduled to host an exciting one-off T20 International encounter between the nations, Finland and Norway, on Sunday, June 15 at the Ishoj Cricket Club, Vejledalen.

This fixture shall be a follow-up game from the Nordic Cup, featuring four teams, including the sides for the eagerly anticipated match. Finland will be led by experienced all-rounder Amjad Sher, while Norway will be captained by Khizer Ahmed.

The two teams last met during the Nordic T20 Cup, where Finland secured a narrow 11-run victory over Norway. Norway has dominated recent encounters, winning all six matches between the sides since 2023.

According to the latest ICC T20I ranking, Norway sits at 39th in the table with 1,179 points, while Finland sits at 56th with 724 points. The gap in rankings underlines Norway's recent superiority, but Finland will be looking to turn the tide in this standalone contest.

Key players to watch include Finland’s Amjad Sher and Walid Ghauri, alongside Norway’s seasoned campaigner Qamar Mushtaque. Both teams will be looking to build momentum ahead of their respective regional fixtures with the match promising competitive cricket and strong individual performances.

On that note, let's take a look at the tournament’s schedule, squads, and match timings.

Finland vs Norway 2025: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All times in IST)

Sunday, June 15

Match 1 - Finland vs Norway, Ishoj Cricket Club, Vejledalen, 7:30 PM (Local 4:00 PM)

Finland vs Norway 2025: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

Unfortunately, the live streaming and television broadcast of the Finland vs Norway T20I match will not be available for the fans in India.

Finland vs Norway 2025: Full Squads

Finland

Amjad Sher (c), Nicholas Salonen (vc), Abbas Butt, Vanraaj Padhaal, Aravind Kumar Mohan (wk), Mehdi Faraaz Abbas, Aniketh Pusthay, Atif Rasheed, Raaz Mohammad, Madhawa Basnayaka, Akhil Arjunan, Jordan O'Brien (wk), Ehkpelwak Kuchey, Pavan Karunaratne Arachchige

Norway

Faisal Raza, Vishal Sharma, Walid Ghauri, Ankit Gupta, Chaudhary Akram, Muhammad Sher Sahak, Qamar Mushtaque, Khizer Ahmad, Kuruge Darshana, Ahmadullah Shinwari, Anil Parmar, Ibrahim Rahimi, Mansoor Shah, Vinay Ravi

