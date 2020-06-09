Finnish Premier League 2020: 5 batsmen who should be part of your Dream11 team

The Finnish Premier League 2020 got underway earlier this month, bringing cricket back to Europe.

We look at 5 batsmen in the Finnish Premier League 2020 that you need to have in your team.

Finland Premier League 2020

The Finnish Premier League 2020 got underway earlier this month. It was the first cricket league to return to action in Europe after the Covid-19 pandemic brought a halt to all sporting activities in the continent.

With a round of matches having been completed, we have had the opportunity of figuring out who the best players have been in the tournament so far. Here’s a list of 5 batsmen that need to be a part of your Dream11 team.

Nathan Collins

Nathan Collins raising his bat (Image credit: Cricket Finland on Facebook)

Member and captain of the Finnish national cricket team, Nathan Collins has seen his team, KK Stadin ja Keravan Kriketti, get off to a brilliant start in the Finnish Premier League 2020. While he has not played his best cricket in the tournament so far, scoring only 20 runs in two innings, his exploits with the national team suggest there could be a lot more to come.

With 151 runs in 5 matches, Collins is Finland’s top scorer in T20Is. The right-handed batsman is the only player from the country to have recorded an individual score over 50 for Finland and could prove to be a valuable addition to any Dream11 as the tournament wears on.

Peter Gallagher

Peter Gallagher in action (Image credit: northernstar.com.au)

35-year-old Peter Gallagher comes into the KK Stadin ja Keravan Kriketti side as one of their more experienced players. His experience playing for Finland could prove extremely valuable for his team.

While Gallagher has played only 3 T20Is compared to the five played by some of his national teammates, he still has the second-highest aggregate for batsman from Finland, with 83 runs at an average of 27.66. In fact, his 34 off 21 on debut was vital to the Finnish national team posting a mammoth 185/8 against Spain in a match that saw them walk away with an 82-run win.

Although he may have picked up just the 44 runs in his first two Finnish Premier League matches, one can be sure that the best is yet to come.

Ghulfam Nazir

Playing against the highly-rated KK Stadin je Keravan Kriketti, Ghulfam Nazir scored an impressive 30 off 20 balls, helping Greater Helsinki CC on their way to a respectable score. Although they were only able to make 132/6 in their stipulated 20 overs, the story could have been very different had Nazir stuck around for longer, maybe they could have even got enough on the board for a victory.

While that innings may have come in vain, Nazir did show that he had a lot of potential and could very well be an essential part of his team, and thus your Dream11 teams during the rest of the Finnish Premier League 2020.

Khalid Rahman Mangal

The highest scorer in the tournament so far, Khalid Rahman Mangal has played a couple of stellar knocks in the Finnish Premier League 2020 up until this point. His 30-ball 44 at the top of the order in the season opener versus Vantaa CC helped Helsinki CC post a more-than-competitive 145 runs on the board, thus helping them secure a comfortable 35-run victory in the end.

In Helsinki’s rain-hit second match against the Bengal Tigers, he played second fiddle scoring 17 off 10 as Ghulam Abbas Butt took centre stage. His role in Helsinki’s score of 59 in 5 overs was just as crucial, however!

Although it may be early days in the tournament, his 61 runs in the competition so far, and the brisk pace at which they have come can only be an indication of what is in store for the future.

Muhammad Gawas

In Helsinki Gymkhana’s previous match against Finnish Pakistani Club, Muhammad Gawas walked in with his team tottering at 21/5. A 57-run partnership in which he contributed with a 32-ball 35 saw his team post a relatively respectable 107 in their allotted 20 overs.

Gawas’ heroics did not end there, however. With the ball, Gawas came back with returns of 3/14 in his four overs. Although he is listed as a batsman on Dream11, his all-round abilities will bring you valuable bonus points from your batsmen. With 170 points, he is up there among the best Dream11 players in the league so far.