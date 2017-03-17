Fire breaks out at hotel where MS Dhoni and Jharkhand teammates were staying

All of the players have been rescued

by Debdoot Das Breaking 17 Mar 2017, 10:20 IST

Dhoni is action for Jharkhand (Image Courtesy: Hindustan Times)

What’s the story?

A fire broke out in the hotel near Dwarka in Delhi where the Jharkhand state cricketers were staying and they had to be rescued.

In case you missed it

Reports say the Vijay Hazare Trophy semi-final clash between Bengal and Jharkhand has therefore been postponed.

The heart of the matter

The whole Jharkhand squad were in the hotel when it caught fire including former Indian captain and their talisman MS Dhoni. Media reports say the fire initially started in a mall nearby and then reached the hotel.

30 fire fighting engines rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control after struggling for an hour and 20 minutes. Also the kits of the players are believed to be still inside the hotel.

Fire breaks out at Jharkhand Hotel in Dwarka, #VijayHazare Trophy semifinal between Bengal and Jharkhand postponed. — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 17, 2017

What’s next?

It remains to be seen now when will the match be rescheduled. Reports say it will be played tomorrow but it isn’t official yet.

Author’s take

Preventing accidents like these are quite impossible. But we have to thank the staff who got the players out in time risking their own lives.

More to follow...