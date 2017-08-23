First ever T10 cricket league set for a launch in UAE

The likes of Chris Gayle, Virender Sehwag, Shahid Afridi, Kumar Sangakkara will take part in the auctions.

by Press Release News 23 Aug 2017, 20:02 IST

The T10 cricket league will be held in Dubai

Cricket's newest format is all set for its launch a UAE. The fast and explosive format is expected to get the cricket-crazy fans of South Asia on their feet.

The T10 -- 90 minutes of action, 10 overs a side -- will feature iconic legends of the game, Chris Gayle, Virender Sehwag, Shahid Afridi, Kumar Sangakkara who have been signed up as the Brand Ambassadors. Afridi has been announced as the captain of Team Pakhtoons as well.

Over 50 battle-hardened international cricketers and young talents from associate nations will be up for grabs at the auction for the 6 teams competing for the first ever T-10 Cup at United Arab Emirates.

Home away from home for South Asia’s fiercest rivalries, UAE is historically renowned for its nail biting, pulsating and history defining cricket finishes.

The name of the game for TCL (T10 Cricket League) is entertainment and with pre-event parties, red carpet events, concerts, and star studded soirées, so it’s going to be an affair to remember.

A massive themed opening ceremony has been planned with a grand entrance for each team. Performances by film stars, players and dancers will be a standard affair and mesmerising light shows will add to the visual flavor of the launch.

After every over, there will be a performance to entertain the crowd. Dance offs between rival team dancers will take place before and during the matches. An innings' end will be marked with acrobatic performances, bands, parades, live music, celebrity crowd interaction and more for pure entertainment value.

Teams will be solely based in and around the South Asian subcontinent – Punjabis, Pakhtoons, Maratha, Banglas, Lankans, Sindhis, Keralites and so on.

The games will be broadcast all over the world and advertising campaigns will be driven across every media format available. The action begins on 21st December 2017 and will be a 4-day event at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

To top it all, T-10 TCL was recently soft launched at the prestigious Indian Business and Professional Council during India's Independence Day gathering.

At the event, Shaji Ul Mulk was presented with a recognition award amongst the who’s who of Dubai and at this time, he presented the T-10 TCL launch amongst cheers and excitement by all participants over the prospect of supporting their own region!.

Speaking at the event, Shaji ul Mulk President of TCL, Mulk Holding and Member of the Emirates Cricket Board had this to say:

“We are very excited about the concept of T10 as it brings cricket to the level of world sports of 90 minutes and fast pace action.

"We all enjoy T20. Wait till you experience T10! We have based this league on a South Asian concept as we have a dominant south Asian, cricket crazy population in the UAE and GCC.”

Commenting on the format of the league Mr. Pervez Khan, the co-owner of Maratha Arabians commented:

“I am excited at the idea of Maratha Arabians playing other south Asian teams like Banglas and Pakhtoons. This will showcase our rivalry and I am sure crowds in UAE will pack the stadium to see their favourite regions win."

Habib Khan, owner of Pakhtoons commented, “We are extremely keen to bridge the gap of our political rivalries and T 10 Cricket will be the bridge that will bring our neighbours together. I am excited to have Shahid Afridi, one of the greatest Cricketer ever seen, to lead my team and you will see Pakhtoons in full force."

Excited by the news, Mr.Nasim Ashraf, former PCB chairman, said, “This format is exciting, intriguing and a testament to cricket's ever changing sphere. We look forward to supporting it!”

Also speaking on the event was Zaheer Abbas, the former star batsman and captain of Pakistan who said, “It's about time cricket entered the league of 90-minute status, this is going to be the next big thing for Cricket”

Mohammed Morani, Co-founder of Cineyug, added, “A brainchild of me and my partner, the illustrious cricketer, and businessman, Shaji Ul Mulk, this is going to be a league to remember with all the trimmings of the edge-of-your-seat live entertainment, performances, cricketing action and cricket dhamaka."