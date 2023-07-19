Five big statements made by Prithvi Shaw in his recent interview

One of Prithvi Shaw's qualities has been his straightforward talk and candour in answering questions. That's exactly what was evident when he spoke exclusively to Cricbuzz and Wisden recently.

Shaw was always touted to be the next big thing in Indian cricket and it seemed all rosy when he smashed a Test hundred on debut. However, things have gone downhill for the opener since then, both on and off the field.

The interview saw Prithvi Shaw open up on a number of things that have been said about him - like how being dropped from the Indian team affected him and much more. On that note, let's take a look at five such statements that stand out from Shaw's interview:

#5 "Don't understand what they mean when they say Bazball"

Prithvi Shaw has been a naturally attacking player. He is now set to play county cricket and was asked for his views on the Bazball approach that England have adopted.

However, the opener was baffled why such a name was coined for an aggressive approach and gave an example of Mitchell Marsh's hundred at Headingley. He termed the latter as the 'proper Bazball cricketer'.

"I don't understand what they mean when they say Bazball. I assume looking at Mitchell Marsh bat, that he's a proper Bazball cricketer. People will come out with new names. The way I play is that if I see the ball, I hit the ball. I don't know what people will call that. Whether they call it baseball, hockey, or whatever they want to call it, at the end of day, woh apna cricket hai (that's our sport - cricket)."

#4 "I don't like to make friends"

Prithvi Shaw also opened up about his social life and why he doesn't like to make a lot of friends. He is well aware of what's being said about him on social media and stated:

"People say a lot of things about me. But those who know me, know how I am. I don't have friends, I don't like to make friends. This is what's happening with this generation. You can't share your thoughts with anyone else. If you ask me personally, it's very scary. Darr lagta hai aajkal to share my thoughts. Agle din social media mein aa jaata hai (I'm scared to share my thoughts. Somehow all of it comes up on social media)."

#3 "If I go out, people will harass"

Prithvi Shaw was asked about how he switches off from the game when he has an off day with the bat. The opener spoke at length about how he just stays in his room and plays video games. Shaw feels that if he steps out, unnecessary things will be said about him and that's why he avoids it.

"If I go out, people will harass. They will put up something on social media, so I prefer not to step out these days. What do I do going out? Jaha bhi jaau, kuch na kuch hota hai (laughs). Jaana hi band kar diya hoon (Wherever I go, trouble follows. I've stopped stepping out altogether). These days, I've been going alone even for lunches and dinners. I've started enjoying being alone now."

#2 "There are no 'best friends' as such"

Prithvi Shaw seemed to be struggling with something in his personal life when he spoke about why he doesn't believe in the concept of 'best friends'. He feels he has realized why he shouldn't share every detail about himself with his near and dear ones and said:

"Earlier, when someone would speak to me nicely, I would open up easily. Later, I would get to know someone is saying the same things behind my back. Not once, this has happened several times. But it doesn't matter to me now. I understood on my own that this world works differently. I feel the concept of best friend has been created by us. 'He's my best friend'. A 'friend' is fine, but there are no 'best friends' as such."

#1 "You can't be good to everyone"

Prithvi Shaw also claimed that it was his father who had warned him to not open up to anyone so easily and that's something he has realized the hard way. He accepted that he has had some tough experiences that made him realize his father's advice.

"You can't be good to everyone. I don't like to be bad to anyone. My dad always says: 'Tu thoda bhola hai isliye bol deta hain jo nahi bhi bolna hai' (You're naive, that's why you end up saying things that you aren't supposed to say)'. Dad has been saying it for a long time, but I have realised it now. I couldn't see it earlier, that's why I didn't realise. Now that I have experienced it, I understand."

Prithvi Shaw will be hopeful that he is able to revive his career with some good performances for Northamptonshire in his county stint.