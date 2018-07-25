Five cricketers who have 1000+ international runs without a duck

Cricket is a sport with many records. Almost every game, records are broken and new records are set. The records category seem to have a never ending list. From big records like most runs and most wickets to petty ones like most no-balls bowled, most not-outs, the list goes on.

There have been a few instances where cricketers have never scored a duck in a particular format, say Test cricket, but have a duck in the one day or T20 format. There are only a handful of cricketers who have scored 1000+ international runs and never recorded a duck in their international career for their country.

Let us take a look at the top five cricketers who have never recorded a single duck in their entire international career.

#5. Herbert Collins

Australian batter Herbert Leslie Collins, who was nicknamed ‘Horseshoe’, played 19 tests for his country. He made his international debut for Australia in 1920 against England at Sydney and played his last test also against England at the Oval in 1926.

In 31 innings, Collins amassed 1352 test runs at a healthy average of 45.06. His highest score of 203 came against South Africa at Johannesburg in 1921. Though Collins had a brief international career, he never recorded a duck in his career.

In fact, Collins was thrice dismissed for 1 (all against England). Despite a short international career, Collins was a household name in New South Wales. He played 168 first-class games, from 1909 to 1926, and scored 9924 runs at an average of 40.01.

He also was a pretty decent bowler. His slow left-arm orthodox spin accounted for 181 scalps for New South Wales with 8 for 31 being his best ever figures. For Australia though, he managed to pick up only four wickets.

