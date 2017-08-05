Five Indian players who should be considered for the ODI series against Sri Lanka

This list does not feature the players who played in the Champions Trophy and the ODI series in West Indies.

@MadridistaSays by Vignesh Ananthasubramanian Top 5 / Top 10 05 Aug 2017, 17:36 IST

The preparation for the 2019 World Cup begins with this series

Last month, chief selector MSK Prasad promised to provide enough opportunities to the youngsters in the lead up to the 2019 ODI World Cup so that they get acquainted in time for the major ICC event.

With India set to take on Sri Lanka in a five-month ODI series that will take place following the ongoing Test series, we could expect a few changes in the squad. The selectors need to take a call on the players who should feature in the middle order and also the spinners.

Extra cover: MSK Prasad promises chances for youngsters in lead up to 2019 World Cup

With Sri Lanka hardly posing any threat to Virat Kohli and co. this will be the perfect opportunity for the selectors to try out a few new players. Let us take a look at the players who should be considered for the series.

NOTE: This list does not feature the players who played in the Champions Trophy and the ODI series in West Indies.

#5 Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant is in South Africa as a part of the India A squad

Rishabh Pant is one of the most exciting talents going around in the Indian domestic circuit at the moment. In spite of being just 19, he made his T20I debut for India earlier this year.

He had a brilliant IPL to back up his outstanding first-class season and has been on the selectors' radar for quite some time now. Though he didn't tour England with the team for the Champions Trophy, he was picked in the side that toured West Indies.

Extra cover: Time to take a call between Yuvraj Singh and MS Dhoni

Unfortunately, he wasn't considered for selection in the ODIs but played the one-off T20I. Currently, he is with the India A team playing in a tri-series along South Africa A and Afghanistan A in the rainbow nation.

The selectors should keep an eye on the future and take a bold call by picking Pant for the upcoming series against Sri Lanka. With India's middle order a concern, grooming the left-hander for the 2019 World Cup won't be a bad call.