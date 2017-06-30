MSK Prasad promises chances for youngsters in lead up to 2019 World Cup

India are set to play more than 50 ODIs in the run-up to the 2019 World Cup.

Youngsters like Kuldeep Yadav will be given enough opportunities, said the Chairman of Selectors

What’s the story?

BCCI’s selection committee chairman MSK Prasad said that the board is fully committed to providing enough opportunities to the youngsters in the lead up to the 2019 ODI World Cup so that they are acquainted in time for the major ICC event.

With the Indian Cricket team set to play more than 50 ODIs in time for the event which will be played in England, Prasad feels there is ample room for those aspiring to be part of the World Cup squad to get a look in and showcase their potential.

“The new players can acquire skills and gain experience by featuring in some 40 to 50 matches by the time the World Cup is held," Prasad said.

Reflecting on India’s performance at the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy where the team made it to the final before succumbing to an embarrassing defeat at the hands of arch-rivals Pakistan, Prasad felt that Virat Kohli’s side were unfortunate not to come away with the title.

“Overall, we did well. We must take positives from the tournament and look to correct the mistakes with an eye on the next World Cup," he said. “BCCI would plan an all-round strategy for the team after identifying the shortcomings," he added.

In case you didn’t know...

While the likes of England and South Africa opted for a youthful side for their T20 series immediately after the Champions Trophy, India’s decision to send an almost full-strength side to struggling West Indies drew criticism from some quarters with the feeling that the tour could have been used to give chances to a few youngsters.

Rahul Dravid threw his hat in the debate by asking the BCCI to determine the way ahead for the seniors in the side, namely MS Dhoni and Yuvraj Singh. Both players are part of the ODI side in the West Indies but it is uncertain whether they will both carry on till the 2019 World Cup.

The heart of the matter

India’s ODI squad in the West Indies is not without a few youngsters though and one of the most promising cricketers in the domestic circuit, Kuldeep Yadav, reaped the benefit of the chance provided by grabbing three wickets on his debut in the second ODI on Sunday.

MSK Prasad assured that more youngsters will get their chance in due course with India set to play a lot of ODI cricket in the run-up to the 2019 World Cup.

The team already has a good core group in place and Prasad is of the opinion that blooding in a few youngsters with enough experience in time for the major ICC event will help India overcome the shortcomings that prevented them defending the Champions Trophy they had won in 2013, during the 2017 edition.

While the rift between former coach Anil Kumble and skipper Virat Kohli grabbed the headlines in the wake of the loss against Pakistan in the final, Prasad chose to look on the positive aspects and said that the team had done well in all three departments of the game.

What’s next?

The IPL has helped many youngsters to rub shoulders with the best in the game and the best performers have been handsomely rewarded by the BCCI. The likes of Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya, in particular, are regulars in the national team at present.

While India’s upcoming schedule for the remainder of the year is yet to be finalised, the Indian A side will be heading to South Africa next month with many future national prospects including 2017 IPL Emerging Player of the Season Basil Thampi included in the tour and Prasad will be hopeful that the young players give the selectors reason to think ahead of the next selection committee meeting for the India.

Author’s take

While the IPL and India A matches do give the youngsters a chance to express their skills at a competitive level, nothing can match the intensity of international cricket and it is always better to start early when it comes to a major event like the ICC World Cup.

MSK Prasad has certainly touched upon this crucial aspect and the Indian cricket fans will be hoping that he starts delivering on his words sooner rather than later.