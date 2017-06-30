Rahul Dravid to continue as India A and U-19 coach for next two years

Dravid would travel with the India 'A' side to South Africa, which would be his first assignment.

Dravid had been immensely successful during his first stint as coach

Former India captain Rahul Dravid is set to continue as the coach of the India ‘A’ and the U-19 teams for the next two years, the BCCI announced through a tweet on Friday. Dravid’s contract as the coach of the aforementioned teams ended earlier this year and since then, it was likely that he would be given another term.

It was reported earlier this month that Dravid had agreed to sign a 12-month-deal with the BCCI that is likely to end his stint with the Delhi Daredevils franchise of the IPL.

Talks were on in terms of a negotiation amount that would not jeopardize Dravid’s earnings from the IPL and a decision was likely to be reached upon soon.

ALERT: Rahul Dravid to continue as India A and U-19 coach for the next two years. pic.twitter.com/yRcFEY3BEL — BCCI (@BCCI) June 30, 2017

With this decision made, Dravid's first assignment with the junior teams would be the tour to South Africa, the squad for which was announced on Thursday.

The 43-year-old was immensely successful in his first stint as the coach of the junior men's team, helping them reach the final of the ICC U-19 World Cup in Bangladesh in 2016.

