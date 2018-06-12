Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Five memorable batting performances by batsmen from Associate Nations

A look back at the most inspiring knocks played by batsmen from the associate nations against the strong bowling of the full members.

Omkar Mankame
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10 12 Jun 2018, 14:07 IST
1.45K

Cricket - 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup - England v Ireland - M Chinnaswamy Stadium

The center of attraction of the Cricket world is currently set in Europe. The shocking defeat of the number one ranked ODI team at the hands of the 13th ranked nation has sparked discussions and debates all over the world.

Despite the scare of the never-ending English batting tail, the Scottish nation prevailed and pulled off the greatest win of their lives. Man of the Match for his stellar effort of 140 runs in the first innings was unquestionably Calum MacLeod.

Throughout the history of ODI cricket, there have been several instances of a batsman from an associate nation teaching a lesson to the full member bowlers. Here is the account of the five most audacious innings played by such batsmen in ODIs 

John Davison 111(76) vs West Indies, Centurion, 2003

John Davison of Canada hits out on his way to scoring the fastest hundred in World Cup history

Although Kenya gatecrashed into the semifinals of the World Cup 2003, the familiar routine of the other associate nations at the World Cup was simple. Turn up, get walloped by a full member nation and repeat. There were a few sparkling interventions though, one of the most famous is this gem by John Davison.

In the group stage match at the Supersport Park, Centurion, West Indies asked Canada to bat first. After a sedate start of six runs from the first three overs, Davison broke his shackles and launched a brave onslaught.

He was simply unstoppable that day, even the destiny sided with him as one of the balls he played ricocheted on the stumps but displayed the care of not dislodging the bails. John Davison reached his fifty in just 30 balls and cantered to his century in only 67 balls thus earning the merit of slamming the fastest ever World Cup century at the time. 

Although Canada inevitably lost the game, the innings by Davison proved to be a milestone and still remains the most celebrated moment of Canadian Cricket. His 111(76) with eight boundaries and six sixes is till this date the sole ODI century for Canada against a Test-playing nation. 


Page 1 of 5 Next
Top 5 individual ODI scores by associate batsmen
5 biggest upsets by Associate nations in ODIs
5 performances from associate team players which has made...
All-Time XI of players from Associate nations
Top 5 individual performances from associate nations in...
Listing the cricketers with highest scores in T20Is by...
Top 5 teams we will miss in World Cup 2019
10 times an unfancied bowler tore through a top batting side
10 most embarassing World Cup records
Three Scottish players to watch out for in the...
Contact Us Advertise with Us