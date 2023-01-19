India against Bangladesh cricket matches have produced some great moments over the years. The two neighboring countries are home to millions of cricket fanatics and sometimes this passion spills over onto the field.

Bangladesh has improved leaps and bounds from the team they were in the late 1990s. They are no longer a minnow nation at World Cups, having registered quite a few big wins in ICC tournaments.

The decline in the power of Sri Lankan cricket has coincided with the rise of the sport in Bangladesh. The Bengal Tigers are producing fearless, young cricketers who are ready to take on the best in the world.

India has lost a few games against them but has also registered several wins and some iconic moments in the process. This article will take a look at five such records created by the Indian team against the Bengal Tigers.

#5 Tendulkar’s 100th ton:

Sachin Tendulkar holds the record of most no of runs in the international cricket

Sachin Tendulkar is considered by many to be the greatest cricketer of his generation and an icon of the game. He broke numerous records during his career.

One such big milestone was achieved in 2012 when Sachin became the first and to date only batter to register 100 centuries in international cricket.

The telling inning came against Bangladesh in the 2012 Asia Cup. The veteran batter took a watchful approach to his innings and carefully crafted his 114-run inning. It was decorated with 12 boundaries and one six.

India posted a total of 288, which was successfully chased down by Bangladesh. Tendulkar ended his international career with 34357 runs in 664 international matches.

#4 Best bowling figure by an Indian in T20I

Deepak Chahar

Playing a T20I in India, the hosts batted first and registered 174 runs on the board. Contributions from KL Rahul (52 off 35) and Shreyas Iyer (66 from 33) helped India reach the big figure in the contest.

The Indian bowlers delivered on the night as Deepak Chahar scalped an early breakthrough for the hosts. Mohammad Naim and Mohammad Mithun fought back for the Bengal Tigers with 98-run stand, which was eventually broken Chahar again.

It was only the beginning for Chahar, who then scalped a hat-trick to destroy the Bangladesh batting line-up. He ended with six wickets at the cost of seven runs after 3.2 overs

#3 Best bowling figure in ODIs:

Stuart Binny could not cement his place in the Indian Cricket Team for his inconsitent performances

This was a bit of a surprise for India and it happened during their tour of Bangladesh in 2014. The visitors batted first in the game and found it tough to score runs on a tricky wicket.

India were bundled out for a paltry score of 105. India needed a special performance from their bowling unit to win this match and that is exactly what Stuart Binny delivered. In his 4.4 overs, he conceded only four runs, securing two maidens and picking up six wickets in the process.

#2 Fastest to claim 250 wickets in Test:

Ravichandran Ashwin has scored 3043 runs for the Indian Cricket Team in test matches

India's veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin was always deemed to be a special bowler since making his international debut. A red ball specialist, Ashwin has always been difficult to negotiate in the sub-continent.

Playing against Bangladesh, Ashwin entered the test on 248 scalps. He needed two more wickets in that match to become the fastest bowler to reach the 250-landmark.

The Indian off-spinner ended the game with six wickets, reaching 254 wickets in just 45 games. He broke the long-standing record held by Dennis Lille, who took 48 Tests to achieve the same feat.

#1 Virat Kohli became the highest run getter in the T20 Word Cup :

Virat Kohli has been the best test captain for the Indian Cricket Team

Virat Kohli delivered for India Down Under at the T20 World Cup 2022. He was instrumental in helping India beat Pakistan and carried on scoring against other teams as well.

He scored a well-crafted 64 (off 44 deliveries) against Bangladesh. The innings was decorated with eight boundaries and one maximum. Kohli's inning against Bangladesh helped him become the highest run-getter in the history of T20I World Cups (1141 runs in 27 matches).

