For me, the biggest marker is how a person approaches the game: Virat Kohli looks back at time when Hanuma Vihari was sent out to open

India skipper Virat Kohli believes that one of the most important things while playing cricket is the way one approaches the game and the mindset with which one looks at a potential opportunity.

Virat Kohli believes that the team comes before the individual and is thus always impressed by players who are willing to put their hand up for the team.

Back during India's 2018-19 tour of Australia in the third Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, an incident helped highlight these qualities in an individual for him.

With both the Indian openers KL Rahul and Murali Vijay completely out of form, India decided to send out a new opening pair in the third Test in the form of Mayank Agarwal and Hanuma Vihari.

Hanuma Vihari, who is generally a middle-order player, did not hesitate when he was asked to open the batting and that is what impressed Virat Kohli the most.

"For me, the biggest marker is how a person approaches the game, so for example when you opened and we made Vihari open with you. The first opportunity we presented Vihari to open the batting, he said yes to it and that matters to me the most. I opened in my first series for India, I said yes to this opportunity and things worked out fine for me. So, a guy who wants to get into tough situations will come out either holding his head high or learning from his mistakes," Virat Kohli told Mayank Agarwal in a video on BCCI's official page.

Your character stood out for me: Virat Kohli to Mayank Agarwal

That third Test between Australia and India was also the debut Test for Mayank Agarwal. Instead of getting overwhelmed by the occasion, Mayank Agarwal played his natural game and scored a brilliant half-century, taking the attack to the Australian bowlers.

Mayanak Agarwal has cemented his place at the top of the order for India in the longest format with more such performances. From 11 Tests, he has scored 974 runs at an average of 57.29 with three centuries. More than the runs he scored, it was his character that caught the eye of Virat Kohli.

"I had seen you play for RCB, even then you played international bowlers with conviction and you would take them on. You were performing in first-class matches in a dominating way. That is something always stood out with you, I would say your character stood out for me than the number of runs. I knew you would be fearless without having any baggage," Virat Kohli told Mayank Agarwal.

With India touring Australia again towards the end of 2020, Mayank Agarwal's form at the top of the order will be crucial for India's chances. His successful partnership with Rohit Sharma at the top will go a long way in determining India's fate in the series.