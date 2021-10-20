Former Australia cricket Michael Slater arrested on charges of domestic violence

Broadcaster and former Australian cricketer Michael Slater has been reportedly arrested today on charges of alleged domestic violence.

Slater was arrested at his home in Manly, Sydney earlier today. Police have confirmed that no charges have been laid against him at present.

New South Wales (NSW) police said in a statement that the arrest was recorded after investigations regarding an alleged domestic violence incident on October 12.

“Officers attached to the Eastern Suburbs Police Area Command commenced an investigation yesterday after receiving reports of a domestic violence incident alleged to have occurred on Tuesday 12 October 2021.”

“Following inquiries, detectives attended a home at Manly about 9.20 am and spoke with a 51-year-old man. He has since been arrested and taken to Manly Police Station,” the statement said.

The 51-year-old is currently lodged at Manly Police Station pending further inquiry.

Michael Slater has been in the midst of controversies lately

Michael Slater had left the IPL midway through the first leg

Michael Slater has been in the thick of things recently. He landed in controversy after his public outrage against Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for not “caring enough” for the safety of his citizens.

The comment came after he left midway through the first leg of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 and couldn’t return home immediately.

"If our Government cared for the safety of Aussies they would allow us to get home. It's a disgrace!! Blood on your hands PM. How dare you treat us like this. How about you sort out quarantine system. I had government permission to work on the IPL but I now have government neglect," Slater had tweeted.

Channel 7 did not renew its contract with Slater this year, allegedly due to the public altercation and controversy.

Michael Slater had represented Australia in 74 Test matches and 42 ODIs between 1993 and 2001.

