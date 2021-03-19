Former Ireland captain Gary Wilson announces retirement from professional cricket

Former Ireland skipper Gary Wilson on Friday announced his retirement from professional cricket. Cricket Ireland have said he will be taking up a new role as head coach of the Ireland provincial side North West Warriors.

Having made his international debut back in 2005, 35-year-old Gary Wilson went on to represent Ireland in two Tests, 105 ODIs and 81 T20I. The wicketkeeper-batsman scored 2072 runs in ODIs and 1268 in T20Is. Gary Wilson’s only international century came against the Netherlands back in 2010.

Releasing an official statement on his retirement, Gary Wilson said:

"To step away from international cricket after 16 years is something I will miss dearly -- I will miss the guys probably more than anything, but pulling on the shirt and playing for Ireland was the only thing I ever dreamed of growing up. To have played for Ireland 292 times is something I am very proud of -- if I had thought I'd have made it 10 times growing up I would have snapped your hand off, so 292 times is something I'm very proud of."

As wicketkeeper for Ireland, Gary Wilson took 160 catches and effected 33 stumpings. He also represented the international side in seven World Cups (50 overs and T20Is combined).

To be named T20 captain for Ireland my proudest moment: Gary Wilson

Reflecting on his long career, Gary Wilson said that being named T20 captain in 2018 will remain one of the most cherished moments of his career. He added in his statement:

"To be named T20 captain for Ireland in 2018 was probably my proudest moment internationally. Again, growing up it was something I could only dream of. As for achievements, obviously the various World Cups and T20 World Cups, but probably my best game in an Irish shirt came in a World Cup match against UAE in Brisbane [he hit 80 from 69 balls and took two catches in a Player of the Match performance]. There were so many memorable games over the years -- the Zimbabwe game in the same World Cup was probably my favourite game to be part of."

Gary Wilson led Ireland in 26 T20Is, with the team emerging victorious in 12 of those matches.

Ireland captain Andrew Balbirnie described Gary Wilson as a brilliant teammate and a great friend to have.

“He was one of those people who -- every time he pulled on the jersey -- wore his heart on his sleeve, always leading by example in everything we were trying to do as a team. Within the set-up, he was one who would always offer to help develop the next crop of young Irish cricketers,” Balbirnie said.

Gary Wilson last represented Ireland in international cricket in a T20I against West Indies in January 2020.