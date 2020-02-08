×
Create
Notifications
⚡️ Get the free App now
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

Former Pakistan cricketer Nasir Jamshed slapped with 17-month jail sentence for spot-fixing

Shashwat Kumar
EXPERT COLUMNIST
News
Modified 08 Feb 2020, 10:41 IST

Nasir Jamshed
Nasir Jamshed

Former Pakistan cricketer, Nasir Jamshed has been slapped with a 17-month jail sentence for his role in a T20 spot-fixing saga which comprised bribing fellow cricketers.

Earlier, alongside Mohammed Ijaz and Yousef Anwar, the left-handed batsman was arrested in February 2019 when the National Crime Agency started investigating a probable network of spot-fixing.

It is understood that the aforementioned Anwar, who hails from Hayes, West London, was the primary instigator and was subsequently sentenced to a term of three years and four months. Ijaz, on the other hand, was handed a two year and six-month jail punishment.

At a Manchester Crown Court, Judge Richard Mansell stated that the pair was guilty of participating in ‘sophisticated and organised criminal activity’ whereas he also mentioned that Jamshed had been ‘vulnerable to succumbing to the temptation of financial reward’.

Moreover, Mansell opined that the demon of spot-fixing was growing in stature in the sub-continent considering the unregulated nature of the online betting market in countries like Bangladesh, India and Pakistan.

The conspiracy was uncovered when a police officer posed as a part of one of the betting syndicates, meaning that he was able to find evidence regarding the spot-fixing that was running rampant.

A couple of his discoveries included an instance of attempted spot-fixing in the Bangladesh Premier League in 2016 and while he also unearthed an actual fixed spot during the Pakistan Super League in 2017.

In both scenarios, an opener had been approached to play out the first couple of deliveries of overs as dot balls, with the batsman then being promised to be remunerated handsomely, an amount which approximately tallied up to $39,000.

Jamshed was one of those batsmen who had been approached as part of that particular plan, although the left-hander then took up the role of getting other cricketers on board during a PSL encounter between Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi. 

Advertisement

The former opener represented Pakistan more than 60 times and was touted as a promising batsman, although there remained issues with his fitness. However, with him being indicted in such a crime, his international playing career seems to have culminated, especially considering the Pakistan Cricket Board had banned him for 10 years, back in August 2018. 

Published 08 Feb 2020, 10:41 IST
PSL 2020 Pakistan Cricket Nasir Jamshed
Advertisement
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Pakistan Super League
Match 1 | Thu, 20 Feb, 07:30 PM
Quetta Gladiators
Islamabad United
QTG VS ISU preview
Match 2 | Fri, 21 Feb, 02:30 PM
Karachi Kings
Peshawar Zalmi
KRK VS PSZ preview
Match 3 | Fri, 21 Feb, 07:30 PM
Lahore Qalandars
Multan Sultans
LHQ VS MS preview
Match 4 | Sat, 22 Feb, 02:30 PM
Quetta Gladiators
Peshawar Zalmi
QTG VS PSZ preview
Match 5 | Sat, 22 Feb, 07:30 PM
Islamabad United
Multan Sultans
ISU VS MS preview
Match 6 | Sun, 23 Feb, 02:30 PM
Karachi Kings
Quetta Gladiators
KRK VS QTG preview
Match 7 | Sun, 23 Feb, 07:30 PM
Lahore Qalandars
Islamabad United
LHQ VS ISU preview
Match 8 | Wed, 26 Feb, 07:30 PM
Multan Sultans
Peshawar Zalmi
MS VS PSZ preview
Match 9 | Thu, 27 Feb, 07:30 PM
Islamabad United
Quetta Gladiators
ISU VS QTG preview
Match 10 | Fri, 28 Feb, 02:30 PM
Multan Sultans
Karachi Kings
MS VS KRK preview
Match 11 | Fri, 28 Feb, 07:30 PM
Peshawar Zalmi
Lahore Qalandars
PSZ VS LHQ preview
Match 12 | Sat, 29 Feb, 02:30 PM
Multan Sultans
Quetta Gladiators
MS VS QTG preview
Match 13 | Sat, 29 Feb, 07:30 PM
Islamabad United
Peshawar Zalmi
ISU VS PSZ preview
Match 14 | Sun, 01 Mar, 07:30 PM
Islamabad United
Karachi Kings
ISU VS KRK preview
Match 15 | Mon, 02 Mar, 07:30 PM
Peshawar Zalmi
Karachi Kings
PSZ VS KRK preview
Match 16 | Tue, 03 Mar, 07:30 PM
Quetta Gladiators
Lahore Qalandars
QTG VS LHQ preview
Match 17 | Wed, 04 Mar, 07:30 PM
Islamabad United
Lahore Qalandars
ISU VS LHQ preview
Match 18 | Thu, 05 Mar, 07:30 PM
Peshawar Zalmi
Quetta Gladiators
PSZ VS QTG preview
Match 19 | Fri, 06 Mar, 07:30 PM
Karachi Kings
Multan Sultans
KRK VS MS preview
Match 20 | Sat, 07 Mar, 02:30 PM
Peshawar Zalmi
Islamabad United
PSZ VS ISU preview
Match 21 | Sat, 07 Mar, 07:30 PM
Lahore Qalandars
Quetta Gladiators
LHQ VS QTG preview
Match 22 | Sun, 08 Mar, 02:30 PM
Multan Sultans
Islamabad United
MS VS ISU preview
Match 23 | Sun, 08 Mar, 07:30 PM
Lahore Qalandars
Karachi Kings
LHQ VS KRK preview
Match 24 | Tue, 10 Mar, 07:30 PM
Lahore Qalandars
Peshawar Zalmi
LHQ VS PSZ preview
Match 25 | Wed, 11 Mar, 07:30 PM
Quetta Gladiators
Multan Sultans
QTG VS MS preview
Match 26 | Thu, 12 Mar, 07:30 PM
Karachi Kings
Lahore Qalandars
KRK VS LHQ preview
Match 27 | Fri, 13 Mar, 07:30 PM
Peshawar Zalmi
Multan Sultans
PSZ VS MS preview
Match 28 | Sat, 14 Mar, 07:30 PM
Karachi Kings
Islamabad United
KRK VS ISU preview
Match 29 | Sun, 15 Mar, 02:30 PM
Multan Sultans
Lahore Qalandars
MS VS LHQ preview
Match 30 | Sun, 15 Mar, 07:30 PM
Quetta Gladiators
Karachi Kings
QTG VS KRK preview
Qualifier | Tue, 17 Mar, 07:30 PM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
Eliminator 1 | Wed, 18 Mar, 07:30 PM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
Eliminator 2 | Fri, 20 Mar, 07:30 PM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
Final | Sun, 22 Mar, 07:30 PM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
Bangladesh in Pakistan 2020
India in New Zealand 2020
England in South Africa 2019/20
Australia in South Africa 2020
West Indies in Sri Lanka 2020
Zimbabwe in Bangladesh 2020
Women's Tri-Series in Australia 2020
ICC Under 19 World Cup
South Africa Women in New Zealand 2020
Women's World Twenty20
India A in New Zealand 2020
Women's World Twenty20
Big Bash League
ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2
Australian Women's Domestic One-Day Competition
England Lions in Australia 2020
South African Domestic One-Day Competition
Australian Sheffield Shield
Pakistan Super League
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us