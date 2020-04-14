Former Pakistan first-class cricketer dies due to coronavirus

This is the first major cricketing casualty the Coronavirus pandemic has affected.

Zafar was the brother of former Pakistan cricketer, Akhtar Sarfraz.

Zafar Sarfraz [PC: oyeyeah.com]

Former Pakistan first-class cricketer, Zafar Sarfraz became the first Pakistan cricketer to succumb to the coronavirus pandemic.

The 50-year-old, who played 15 matches for Peshawar was reportedly in the intensive care unit (ICU) of a private hospital for the last three days and breathed his last on April 13. Notably, Zafar was the brother of Akhtar Sarfraz, who played four ODIs for the national team.

Zafar scored 616 runs from 15 first-class encounters in a career spanning six years from 1988-1944. Zafar also featured in a couple of List A matches before he called time on his career in 1994 and moved into coaching roles.

The coronavirus pandemic has taken quite a toll on the population in Pakistan, with close to 5,500 cases confirmed as of this writing. Earlier on April 13, Pakistan president, Imran Khan appealed for funds to help the country in these testing times.

A few days ago, former speedster Shoaib Akhtar also proposed a three-match ODI series between India and Pakistan to raise funds for the COVID-19 relief efforts. While his concept was shot down by Kapil Dev, his former teammate, Shahid Afridi was all in support for his compatriot.

India and Pakistan last faced off in a bilateral series back in 2012-13, which was won by a 2-1 margin by the visitors.