Former Proteas star AB de Villiers eyes BBL stint

IANS FOLLOW NEWS News 17 // 19 Apr 2019, 15:46 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Mumbai: Royal Challengers Bangalore's AB de Villiers in action during the 31st match of IPL 2019 between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on April 15, 2019. (Photo: IANS)

Melbourne, April 19 (IANS) Former South Africa batsman AB de Villiers has shown his interest to play in the upcoming season of the Big Bash League (BBL) in Australia.

The swashbuckling batsman, who hung his boots from international cricket in April last year, is understood to be on the lookout for a BBL club in the back half of next summer's tournament, reports cricket.com.au.

In the report, the website further stated that De Villiers' management approached a number of clubs in the League.

The 35-year-old has been in sublime form in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) where he has scored 307 runs, including four half centuries in the nine matches he played for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

The 360-degree batsman represented Proteas in 114 Tests, 228 ODIs and 78 T20Is in which he amassed 8765, 9577 and 1672 runs, respectively.

De Villiers, who has an overall IPL strike rate over 150, could be the biggest marquee signing for the BBL.