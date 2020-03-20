Former Scotland spinner Majid Haq tests positive for coronavirus

Ex-Scotland spinner Majid Haq has revealed on Twitter that he has tested positive for coronavirus. The 37-year-old thanked his well-wishers and claimed that he is already on his way to recovering, having been treated at the Royal Alexandra Hospital in Paisley.

Having represented Scotland at U-17, U-19 and U-23 levels, Majid made his debut for the senior side in 2002 and also represented the country in the 2007 World Cup in the West Indies. Renowned for his off-spin bowling, Majid was also a handy batsman back in the day and last turned out for Scotland in an ODI against Bangladesh in 2015.

Looking forward to potentially getting back home today after testing positive with Coronavirus. Staff at the RAH in Paisley have been good to me & thank you to everyone who has sent me messages of support. Insha Allah the Panther will be back to full health soon. #covid19UK pic.twitter.com/19QfWjzaOq — Majid Haq (@MajidHaq) March 20, 2020

The Pakistani descendant has been working as an accountant in Scotland after retirement, having obtained his honours degree from the University of the West of Scotland.

Despite contracting COVID-19, Majid's tweet indicated that he was in good spirits, as he thanked all the medical staff who were involved in his treatment. The 37-year-old is expected to be in self-isolation until he makes a full recovery. Cricket Bangladesh were amongst his well-wishers on Twitter, as Majid vowed to come back stronger than ever.

