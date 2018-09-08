Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Four Indian Cricketers who might miss out on BCCI contracts this year

Suraj Sree Ganesh
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
411   //    08 Sep 2018, 18:49 IST

2nd Sunfoil Test: South Africa v India, Day 2
Vijay had a torrid time in England

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) issues a list of new-annual contracts for a period between October 1 of one year till September 30 of the succeeding year. Year after year, we have seen a huge pay hike for every contracted player.

Last year we saw the BCCI introduce a new category A+ which included India's mainstays Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah to get a fee of massive ₹7 crore.

Here is the list of cricketers who made it to the other categories in the previous BCCI contracts.

A category (Rs 5 crore): MS Dhoni, R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Murali Vijay, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Wridhhiman Saha.

B category (Rs 3 crore): KL Rahul, Umesh Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Hardik Pandya, Ishant Sharma, Dinesh Karthik, Mohammed Shami.

C Category (Rs 1 crore): Kedar Jadhav, Manish Pandey, Axar Patel, Karun Nair, Suresh Raina, Parthiv Patel, Jayant Yadav.

We can expect the BCCI to release the contracted players' list any time this month. It will be a much-awaited one as we could see a lot of players being excluded from the list and also some surprise inclusions.

Here in this slider, we take a look at the cricketers who could possibly miss out on a contract this year.

#4 Parthiv Patel

India v England - 3rd One Day International
Parthiv Patel made it to the C category list last year after he was called in to replace the injured Wriddhiman Saha

Parthiv Patel made it to the C category list last year after he was called in to replace the injured Wriddhiman Saha for the second test and the final one in India's tour of South Africa earlier this year.

He did not do much to justify his selection and was subsequently left out from the squad for the succeeding test matches. To his dismay, he got to play for Royal Challengers Bangalore only in the final few matches of their campaign this IPL season.

With neither age nor form on his side, Parthiv Patel might surely be left out of the BCCI contract list this year.



1 / 4 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
England vs India 2018 Team India Indian Cricket Team MS Dhoni Virat Kohli BCCI Leisure Reading
Suraj Sree Ganesh
ANALYST
MSD/David Villa/Isco/Sergio Ramos
England vs India 2018: Did India make a mistake by...
RELATED STORY
Should Ravi Shastri be removed as the Head Coach of the...
RELATED STORY
How India might line-up for the final Test against England
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: 3 Indian Players who deserve a...
RELATED STORY
England Vs India 2018: 3 things India should fix in the...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 fastest Indians to reach 6000 test runs.
RELATED STORY
England vs India, 2018: India's Predicted XI for 5th Test
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: One change that India should make...
RELATED STORY
3 things that Virat Kohli should learn from Sourav...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: Virat Kohli eyeing Graham Gooch's...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
1st Test | Wed, 01 Aug
ENG 287/10 & 180/10
IND 274/10 & 162/10
England win by 31 runs
ENG VS IND live score
2nd Test | Thu, 09 Aug
IND 107/10 & 130/10
ENG 396/7
England win by an innings and 159 runs
IND VS ENG live score
3rd Test | Sat, 18 Aug
IND 329/10 & 352/7
ENG 161/10 & 317/10
India win by 203 runs
IND VS ENG live score
4th Test | Thu, 30 Aug
ENG 246/10 & 271/10
IND 273/10 & 184/10
England win by 60 runs
ENG VS IND live score
5th Test | 10:00 AM
ENG 332/10
IND 174/6 (51.0 ov)
Day 2 | Stumps: India trail England by 158 runs with 4 wickets remaining
ENG VS IND live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
India v Windies Test Series 2018
India A v Australia A Four-Day Series 2018
Asia Cup 2018 Qualifier
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) Tour Match 2018
England in Sri Lanka Tour Matches 2018
Asia Cup 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us