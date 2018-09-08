Four Indian Cricketers who might miss out on BCCI contracts this year

Vijay had a torrid time in England

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) issues a list of new-annual contracts for a period between October 1 of one year till September 30 of the succeeding year. Year after year, we have seen a huge pay hike for every contracted player.

Last year we saw the BCCI introduce a new category A+ which included India's mainstays Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah to get a fee of massive ₹7 crore.

Here is the list of cricketers who made it to the other categories in the previous BCCI contracts.

A category (Rs 5 crore): MS Dhoni, R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Murali Vijay, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Wridhhiman Saha.

B category (Rs 3 crore): KL Rahul, Umesh Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Hardik Pandya, Ishant Sharma, Dinesh Karthik, Mohammed Shami.

C Category (Rs 1 crore): Kedar Jadhav, Manish Pandey, Axar Patel, Karun Nair, Suresh Raina, Parthiv Patel, Jayant Yadav.

We can expect the BCCI to release the contracted players' list any time this month. It will be a much-awaited one as we could see a lot of players being excluded from the list and also some surprise inclusions.

Here in this slider, we take a look at the cricketers who could possibly miss out on a contract this year.

#4 Parthiv Patel

Parthiv Patel made it to the C category list last year after he was called in to replace the injured Wriddhiman Saha

Parthiv Patel made it to the C category list last year after he was called in to replace the injured Wriddhiman Saha for the second test and the final one in India's tour of South Africa earlier this year.

He did not do much to justify his selection and was subsequently left out from the squad for the succeeding test matches. To his dismay, he got to play for Royal Challengers Bangalore only in the final few matches of their campaign this IPL season.

With neither age nor form on his side, Parthiv Patel might surely be left out of the BCCI contract list this year.

