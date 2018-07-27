Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Four lessons from the England series the Indian team must carry forward to replicate the 2011 World Cup success

saubhagyasvnit2001
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
60   //    27 Jul 2018, 01:02 IST

England & India Net Sessions
India would have liked the result to be another way around but there are many outputs India can draw from this series

India travelled to England with the intention of sorting out their problems. On the contrary, they ended the series with even more.

India was completely outplayed by the Englishmen in the last two ODI's. It was probably a perfect reality check at a perfect time for a team which hadn't lost a 50-over bilateral series under fully fledged captain Kohli.

What this series also does is stamps England's authority in limited overs cricket and presents them as the prime contender for the World Cup next year.

During England limited overs series (also in T20's), it was evident that the top order was doing the bulk of the scoring and Kuldeep Yadav was taking all the wickets and causing great trouble to the Englishmen.

If we talk about the batting, the middle order didn't even score at run a ball. They constantly struggled against the English spinners and never really got going. Regarding bowling, no one apart from Kuldeep even looked like picking up a wicket.

Even Chahal who was Yadav's partner in crime against the South Africans failed to make an impact or support his counterpart. The seamers were way before par. Overall apart from Kuldeep, Indian bowling looked fairly thin.

In the post-match presentation at Headingley even captain, Kohli admitted that his team has "quite a few" questions to address before the World Cup next year. With just around 25 matches left before the world cup, India certainly needs to address their issues sooner rather than later if they want to be in action at Lords on 14'th July next year.

#1 Middle order muddle

England v India - 2nd Vitality International T20
Suresh Raina continued to struggle against the short ball, getting into awkward positions

India is too heavily dependent on their top three. If none of the top three makes runs, the team struggles to win matches.

No middle-order batsman has been able to complement the top order or play an impactful innings. If this trend continues, India will have hard times in the WC.

The team management needs to find a suitable No. 4 who can build the innings in case of early damage as well as finish the good work done by the top order. Probably Rahul is best suited at that No. 4, but he has to be given more opportunities.

Topics you might be interested in:
England vs India 2018 Indian Cricket Team MS Dhoni Jasprit Bumrah Leisure Reading
