Four players who bowled a maiden 20th over in T20Is

Navdeep Saini first Indian to bowl the 20th over as maiden

India recently completed a 3-0 whitewash in a T20I series against West Indies. In the first match of the series, India’s latest addition to the pace battery Navdeep Saini made a dream debut by picking two wickets in his first over.

He got rid of the two dangerous left-handers in Nicholas Pooran and Shimron Hetmyer in two successive balls. Not only that but he finished the match with a maiden in the 20th over of the innings.

So, who are the other bowlers who have achieved this feat? Here is the list of four bowlers who have bowled the 20th over as maiden in T20I.

#4 Mohammad Amir vs Australia 2010

Mohammad Amir

Mohammad Amir bowled a maiden last over way back in 2010. Australia were taking on Pakistan in the sixth match of the 2010 T20 World Cup and Australia had won the toss and opted to bat first.

The Australian batsmen were in full flow as they smashed all the bowlers around the park as the scoreboard read 191/5 after 19 overs. The momentum was with the Australian team and so a 200+ score looked likely but Amir had different plans. Amir started on the perfect note as he got the wicket of Brad Haddin off the first ball. He dismissed Mitchell Johnson off the next to get two in two.

The wickets continued to fall as the next two balls saw two run-outs when the batsmen attempted to take a bye. Australia had lost four wickets in four balls and hadn’t scored a run yet. Shaun Tait missed the fifth ball and was bowled off the last one.

The over was a five-wicket maiden which included three wickets for Amir. It was a pretty strange considering that Australia were in a really strong position.

