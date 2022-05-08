France Women vs Austria Women, 8th T20I: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, and Weather Forecast

Match eight of the Women’s Quadrangular T20I Series 2022 sees the French Women take on the Austrian Women at the Dreux Sport Cricket Club.

The French Women are struggling in the T20I series so far. They have played two games and lost both, having lost both their games against the Jersey Women. They will face the Spanish Women before taking on the Austrian Women.

In their second game against the Jersey Women, they only managed to score 125 in their 20 overs. The bowlers failed to pick up regular wickets as the Jersey Women got across the line with six wickets in hand.

The Austrian Women, on the other hand, have played three games so far. They have won one and lost one, with their previous fixture against the Spanish Women being washed out due to rain.

After being put in to bat first, the Austrian Women started very good with them scoring 123 in their 14 overs, losing only two wickets. Rain arrived and no further play was possible. They will look to register their second win of the series against the French Women on Sunday.

France Women vs Austria Women Match Details:

Match: France Women vs Austria Women, 8th T20I, Women’s Quadrangular T20I Series, 2022

Date and Time: May 8th 2022, Sunday, 06:30 PM IST

Venue: Dreux Sport Cricket Club, France

France Women vs Austria Women Pitch Report

The pitch at Dreux Sport Cricket Club is a balanced track. The batters can enjoy batting on this surface as the ball comes nicely onto the bat. Expect the surface to stay true throughout the course of the match.

France Women vs Austria Women Weather Forecast

The temperature in Dreux is expected to range between 8 and 21 degrees Celsius. It will stay humid throughout the day.

France Women vs Austria Women Probable XIs

France Women

An unbeaten fifty from Poppy McGeown helped them post 125 on the board in their game against Jersey Women. Cindy Breteche picked up two wickets but they failed to defend the total.

Probable XI

Ganesh Pooja, Alix Brodin, Poppy McGeown, Tara Britton, Lydia Templeman, Marie Violleau, Magali Marchello, Beatrice Pierre, Blandine Verdon, Cindy Breteche (c), Maelle Cargouet (wk)

Austria Women

Mahadewa Pathirannehelage remained unbeaten on 45 while batting first as they scored 123 in their 14 overs before rain arrived and washed out the remaining game.

Probable XI

Busra Uca (wk), Mahadewa Pathirannehelage, Valentina Avdylaj, Jo Antoinette Stiglitz, Rezarta Avdylaj, Priya Sabu (c), Soujanya Chamundaiah, Raphaela Trobinger, Anisha Nookala, Ashmaan Saifee, Harjivan Bhullar

France Women vs Austria Women Match Prediction

The French Women will take on the Spanish Women before facing the Austrian Women on Sunday. The Austrian Women’s last game was washed out due to rain and will have to be on their toes while facing the French Women on Sunday.

Austria looks like a settled unit and expect them to beat France in their upcoming contest.

Prediction: Austria Women to win this encounter.

