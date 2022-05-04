France Women vs Jersey Women, 1st T20I: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, and Weather Forecast

The Women’s Quadrangular T20I Series 2022, comprising Austria, Jersey, Spain and the hosts France, kicks off on May 5. All games will be hosted by the Dreux Sport Cricket Club in Dreux, France.

This will be the first time the Spanish women’s team will be playing a T20I match.

The first game sees France Women lock horns with Jersey Women on May 5. France Women haven’t had a decent record in recent times. They have failed to win a single game out of their last five assignments.

Marie Violleau has been handed the responsibility of leading the French side for the upcoming Quadrangular T20I series. They will be eager to kick off their campaign on a winning note.

Jersey Women, on the other hand, will be led by Rosa Hill. They have won four of their last five games. But their last match came in August 2019. They haven’t had much gameplay in recent times and could thus be a bit rusty.

France Women vs Jersey Women Match Details:

Match: France Women vs Jersey Women, 1st T20I, Women’s Quadrangular T20I Series, 2022

Date and Time: May 5th 2022, Thursday, 02:30 PM IST

Venue: Dreux Sport Cricket Club, France

France Women vs Jersey Women Pitch Report

The pitch at Dreux Sport Cricket Club is a balanced track. The new ball comes nicely onto the bat and the batters can play their strokes freely. Expect the surface to stay true throughout the course of the match.

France Women vs Jersey Women Weather Forecast

The temperature in Dreux is expected to range between 6 and 19 degrees Celsius. Rain is predicted on Thursday and we might witness interruptions during the course of the match.

France Women vs Jersey Women Probable XIs

France Women

Probable XI

Marie Violleau (c), Lara Armas, Lena Armas, Sabine Barone, Tara Britton, Alix Brodin, Maelle Cargouet (wk), Krystal Lemoine, Poppy McGeown, Ganesh Pooja, Trinity Smith

Jersey Women

Probable XI

Rosa Hill (c), Tea Brocklesby, Florrie Copley, Erin Duffy, Chloe Greechan, Charlie Miles, Maria da Rocha, Erin Gouge, Mia Maguire (wk), Georgia Mallett, Olive Smith

France Women vs Jersey Women Match Prediction

Neither team has had much game time of late, which could affect both sides. However, France look strong on paper as compared to Jersey Women and are expected to come out on top on Thursday.

Prediction: France Women to win this encounter.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee