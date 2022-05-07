France Women vs Jersey Women, 5th T20I: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, and Weather Forecast

France Women will take on Jersey Women in the fifth game of the Women’s Quadrangular T20I Series 2022. The Dreux Sport Cricket Club in France will host this exciting contest.

The French Women were outplayed by the Jersey Women in their opening game and will look to bounce back.

After being asked to bat first, the French batters failed to adapt to the conditions, managing only 87 in their 20 overs. The bowlers failed to pick up regular wickets as the Jersey Women chased down the total in 12.3 overs.

Jersey Women, on the other hand, are unbeaten in the series so far. They beat Austria Women comprehensively in their previous fixture. They will be looking to keep performing in a similar fashion in their upcoming game.

Batting first, the Jersey Women posted 167 on the board, losing only two wickets. The bowlers stepped up and backed up their batters to restrict the Austrian Women to 97.

France Women vs Jersey Women Match Details:

Match: France Women vs Jersey Women, 5th T20I, Women’s Quadrangular T20I Series, 2022

Date and Time: May 7th 2022, Saturday, 02:30 PM IST

Venue: Dreux Sport Cricket Club, France

France Women vs Jersey Women Pitch Report

The pitch at the Dreux Sport Cricket Club is good for batting. The batters can play their strokes freely right from the start of their innings. Expect the surface to stay true throughout the course of the game.

France Women vs Jersey Women Weather Forecast

The temperature in Dreux is expected to range between nine and 19 degrees Celsius. It will stay cloudy throughout the day.

France Women vs Jersey Women Probable XIs

France Women

Ganesh Pooja top-scored with 21 as they put 87 on the board in their last match. Marie Violleau picked up two wickets but they failed to create further in-roads against the Jersey Women.

Probable XI

Tara Britton (c), Alix Brodin, Marie Violleau, Poppy McGeown, Ganesh Pooja, Lydia Templeman, Magali Marchello, Blandine Verdon, Maelle Cargouet (wk), Beatrice Pierre, Cindy Breteche

Jersey Women

Maria da Rocha (64) and Charlie Miles (57*) got them to a perfect start, helping them post 167 on the board in their previous match. Georgia Mallett picked up three wickets and helped them restrict Austria Women to 97.

Probable XI

Maria da Rocha (c), Charlie Miles, Lily Greig, Chloe Greechan, Florrie Copley, Trinity Smith, Grace Wetherall, Erin Duffy, Mia Maguire (wk), Ering Gouge, Georgia Mallett

France Women vs Jersey Women Match Prediction

Last time these two sides met, the Jersey Women won the game comprehensively. They are unbeaten so far and the French Women will have to be at their absolute best to challenge them on Saturday.

Jersey have a good balance to their side as well as the winning momemtum. They are expected to come out on top on Saturday.

Prediction: Jersey Women to win this encounter.

