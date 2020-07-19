Frankfurt T10 League 2020: Most runs, most wickets and points table until July 18 (Updated)

The Frankfurt T10 League 2020 has reached the decisive phase with the tournament champions to be crowned today. There are 5 matches scheduled for July 19, with the last Group B encounter followed by the two semi-finals, the third-place playoff match and the all-important final.

MSC Frankfurt have topped Group A with 4 points to their credit, having won both their group stage encounters. They defeated Frankfurt Cricket Club by 5 wickets in their first match and followed that up with a 36-run win against Turk FC Hattersheim am Main.

Turk FC Hattersheim am Main is the other team to have won a match in Group A and have 2 points to their name. After having been on the receiving end against MSC Frankfurt in their first match, they bounced back to get the better of Frankfurt Cricket Club by 5 wickets.

Frankfurt Cricket Club is the only team to have been eliminated from the Frankfurt T10 League 2020 so far, having lost both their encounters in Group A.

FCA 04 Darmstadt are the Group B toppers after the first day of action of the Frankfurt T10 League 2020. They have 2 points in their kitty, courtesy a 26-run win against SG Hainhausen 1886 in their solitary match yesterday.

SG Hainhausen 1886 occupy the second spot in Group B. They also have 2 points to their credit, with a 67-run win against SV Wiesbaden 1899 following their loss to FCA 04 Darmstadt.

SV Wiesbaden 1899 lost their only match to SG Hainhausen 1886 on July 18. They would be facing FCA 04 Darmstadt in the final league stage encounter of the Frankfurt T10 League 2020.

SV Wiesbaden 1899, with a net run rate of -6.700, would have to register a facile win in this match if they have to keep alive their hopes of qualifying for the semi-final stage. A win for FCA 04 Darmstadt, on the contrary, would guarantee them the top spot in Group B.

MSC Frankfurt would be facing the Group B runners-up in the first semi-final of the Frankfurt T10 League 2020, which would be followed by the other penultimate round match between Turk FC Hattersheim am Main and the toppers of Group B.

The losing semi-finalists would cross swords in the 3rd place playoff match before the title-deciding clash between the winners of the two penultimate round matches.

Following are the team standings in the two groups after the first day of the Frankfurt T10 League 2020 -

Frankfurt T10 League 2020 Group A Points Table

Frankfurt T10 League 2020 Group B Points Table

Frankfurt T10 League 2020 top batting and bowling stars

Most Runs

Frankfurt T10 League Highest Run-scorers

Shahid Afridi of MSC Frankfurt is the top run-getter of the Frankfurt T10 League 2020 after the first day of action. He has smashed 83 runs in the two matches, with a 48-run knock as his highest score. These runs have come at an outstanding strike rate of 224.32, and include 8 sixes and 5 fours.

Nasir Ahmad of SG Hainhausen 1886 occupies the second spot in the list of highest run-scorers. He has amassed 82 runs with an unbeaten 50 as his top score. He has an unbelievable strike rate of 328.00 and has struck 4 fours and 9 sixes, the most by any batsman in the tournament.

Fazal Bashir of Turk FC Hattersheim Am Main is in the third position in the top run-scorers chart. He has 66 runs to his credit with a 43-run inning as his highest score. He also has an excellent strike rate of 220.00, and has struck 10 fours and a couple of hits over the ropes.

With 5 more matches to be played today, the other batsmen do stand a chance to displace Afridi from the top position in the run-scorers chart of the Frankfurt T10 League 2020.

Most Wickets

Frankfurt T10 League Highest Wicket-takers

Yasir Ahmed of SG Hainhausen 1886 is the highest wicket-taker of the Frankfurt T10 League 2020 so far. He has scalped 5 wickets in the 2 matches with a best bowling effort of 3/19. Ahmed also has an acceptable economy rate of 8.00.

Qader Khan, Hasan Nauman and Tahir Ahmad Adil are the three bowlers who have taken 4 wickets each on the first day of the Frankfurt T10 League 2020. Qader Khan of MSC Frankfurt occupies the second spot on the list due to his superior strike rate of 4.50. But he has been quite expensive with an economy rate of 14.66.

Hasan Nauman of Frankfurt Cricket Club is in the third position, just above Tahir Ahmad Adil of SG Hainhausen 1886, owing to his exceptional economy rate of 4.75. But with his team eliminated from the tournament, he would not get a chance to add to his tally of wickets.

With so many bowlers bunched close together, we might see a tight race for the top spot in the highest wicket-takers list of the Frankfurt T10 League 2020.