Fresh challenge awaits IPL teams minus foreign stars

Sunrisers Hyderabad's Jonny Bairstow and David Warner. (Photo: IANS)

By Aakash Kumar

New Delhi, April 26 (IANS) With the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) reaching its business end, all eight teams would be pulling up their socks and step on the peddle to up their performance. However, they would have to deal a problem which arises as foreign players leave their respective franchises for World Cup preparation. As a result, teams would be forced to rethink their strategies.

While England players have already started to leave, Australian cricketers would be joining their preparatory camp starting May 2.

Let's look at the players who would be leaving their respective franchises.

Rajasthan Royals: Royals, currently placed at the seventh spot, will miss the services of England players-Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer, in their remaining three games. Steve Smith will leave the squad after the April 30 game against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

Sunrisers Hyderabad: SRH will lose their top-scorer David Warner after their game against Kings XI Punjab in Hyderabad on April 29. The 2016 champions will also have to fill the chasm left by Jonny Bairstow, who has combined brilliantly with Warner this season.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: RCB will miss the services of Moeen Ali in their remaining three matches. Dale Steyn, who joined in as replacement of Nathan Coulter-Nile, has also announced his inability for the remainder of the season after getting injured.

Mumbai Indians: MI will be missing Alzarri Joseph who had a dream IPL debut. Also, Sri Lanka pacer Lasith Malinga and Australia fast-bowler Jason Behrendorff would not be available in the playoffs. They will also miss the services of Quinton de Kock at the top and finishing abilities of Kieron Pollard.

Chennai Super Kings: CSK will have to fill the void which will be created once Imran Tahir and Faf du Plessis leave to join the South Africa squad for the World Cup preparations.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Andre Russell and Carlos Braithwate, who have been included in the 15-member squad for the World Cup, will not be available during the playoffs, if the team qualifies. Russell has been in tremendous touch for KKR scoring at a very brisk rate and winning matches on his own. However, he has not been handled well by the team management, a fact which has led them to lose six games on a trot.

Kings XI Punjab: The Punjab-based franchise will miss swashbuckling opener Chris Gayle once he leaves. Gayle has scored 444 runs in the 10 games he has played for the Kings XI and holds a vital place in the team.

Delhi Capitals: For DC, Kagiso Rabada might leave in the business end of the tournament and this will leave a great hole in the team, considering the fact that he has been their premier bowler.

