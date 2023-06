Freyer Women’s T20 Tournament 2023: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live-streaming details

After experiencing significant delays and pushbacks, Freyer Women’s T20 Tournament 2023 is all set to commence on June 26. The tournament will run till June 29 and feature a total of 13 matches. It has been organized by the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA).

All matches will be held at Stag Cricket Ground, Chennai. The tournament will comprise eight teams, each of which will play the other sides in their group in a round-robin format. The table-toppers of each group will clash in the Freyer Women’s T20 Tournament 2023 final on June 29.

By organizing such tournaments, TNCA is empowering grassroots cricket and enabling more women to showcase their talent.

Freyer Women’s T20 Tournament 2023: Full Schedule & Match Timings (all times in IST)

Monday, June 26

Green Invaders vs Silver Strikers - 8:45 AM

Pink Warriors vs Blue Avengers - 12:45 PM

Yellow Challengers vs Red Rangers - 8:30 AM

Orange Dragons vs Purple Blazers - 12:30 PM

Tuesday, June 27

Green Invaders vs Pink Warriors - 8:45 AM

Silver Strikers vs Blue Avengers - 12:45 PM

Yellow Challengers vs Orange Dragons - 8:30 AM

Red Rangers vs Purple Blazers - 12:30 PM

Wednesday, June 28

Green Invaders vs Blue Avengers - 8:45 AM

Silver Strikers vs Pink Warriors - 12:45 PM

Yellow Challengers vs Purple Blazers - 8:30 AM

Red Rangers vs Organe Dragons - 12:30 PM

Thursday, June 29

Freyer Women’s T20 Tournament 2023 Final: TBD vs TBD - 8:45 AM

Freyer Women’s T20 Tournament 2023: Live-Streaming Details

Live streaming of the Freyer Women’s T20 Tournament will be available on the FanCode app and website. The live telecast of this league will not be available on any TV channel.

Freyer Women’s T20 Tournament 2023: Full Squads

Green Invaders

Aishwarya Murugesan ©, K Pooja, Krishni Saraswathi, Nandhini Elumalai, R Manasvini, Jairupa, Jayadhanyha Krishnamurthy Gunasekar, S Chandini, Vinodha Sundararajan, M Sabrina (Wk), B Priyadharshini, Nida Rehman, Ragavi, Vamsi Banu, Y Bhavana

Silver Strikers

Angel Gangwani, Kamalini, Karthiga, Niranjana Nagarajan ©, Priyavadhani, Yogyasri Kosuri, Shifa Thaslima, Vandana Krishnamoorthy, Yuvashree, Aaisha Bee (Wk), Dellirani, Iswarya Lakshmi R, Priyanshi Pande, Savitha

Pink Warriors

Arshi Choudhary, Harshini Devi, Yalini Maruthachalam, Aafreen Sait, Anam Rani, Kayal Sirpiga, Sowmya Ravi, Thisona Ambihai, V S Ruthrapriya, Yaazhini Evangeline, Nishandhini (Wk), Sivapriya, Agnes Edith, Akshara Srinivasan, Kiruthika M

Blue Avengers

Balabommala Govardhana Jaishri, Chitrasena NK, B M Shrinidhi, Goshika Shri, Ria Srikanth, Subhaharini Selvam, Varshini G (Wk), Darshinee V V, Kanashri, M Jeni Plautila, Nandhana Sridharan, Nithyalakshmi Ragupathy, Sundaresan Anusha ©

Yellow Challengers

Abarna Rajendiran, Janlin Chandra, Karuna, S G Shrinithi, Sathvika Kanakamanikumar, Jenitha Babu, Lakshminarayan Nethra ©, Pavithra Sridharan, Revathi Maha, Janani (Wk), Shivadharani K M (Wk), M V Vishnu Priyaa, M Yohanya

Red Rangers

Dhuwaraka B, Eloksi Arun ©, Kowsalya, Roshini Rajasekaran, B Hasini, Jancy Jina, Meenakshi Srinivasan, R Suganthashree, Shreya Sharon A, Sandhya Sayal (Wk), Ramyashri Prasad, Ruthikssha Elangovan E, Samantha Infantina, Tharangini Muruganandam

Orange Dragons

B Bharathi, M U Poojashrini, Madhumitha Anbu, N Ganishma, S Swathi, Akshaya Sathish, Sarathi Priya, Sathyamoorthy Balakrishnan Keerthana, Trisha Madhu, Sri Sathya (Wk), Arokia Kulanthai, Shamyuktha, Shanmugapriya, Shweta, Swagata

Purple Blazers

Gayathri, Janvi Kundu, T Prachi, Usha Rani, Anurakini, Chandrasekar Shushanthika ©, K Hashini, Mrunalini, Swarna Suresh (Wk), Joshna Angel Shriya, Poorvi Rajesh, Sheetal, Yeshwanthika V R

