Full list of Australia Masters players for International Masters League T20 2025 ft. Shane Watson and Shaun Marsh

The Australia Masters, captained by Shane Watson, will be a frontrunner to win the inaugural International Masters League T20, set to begin on February 22 and conclude on March 16. The tournament will feature 18 matches, including the playoffs.

Ad

The matches will be played across three renowned venues - Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai, Reliance Stadium in Vadodara, and Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur.

The Australia Masters squad boasts a wealth of experience, with accomplished batters such as Shaun Marsh, Ben Dunk, and Peter Nevill leading the charge in the batting department. The balance of the team is further strengthened by the inclusion of Dan Christian and Ben Cutting. They can play the long handle and also chip in with economical spells with the ball.

Ad

Trending

The bowling attack is well-equipped by the addition of Nathan Coulter-Nile, Ben Laughlin, James Pattinson, and Xavier Doherty, ensuring a potent and varied bowling lineup.

The Australia Masters will open their campaign on February 24 against the West Indies Masters at Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai. Their subsequent fixtures include matches against the Sri Lanka Masters on February 28, followed by matches against the India Masters on March 5, the South Africa Masters on March 7, and the England Masters on March 12.

Ad

With a balanced mix of experienced batters, versatile all-rounders, and skilled bowlers, the Australia Masters are poised to be strong contenders in this thrilling T20 league.

Australia Masters squad for International Masters League T20 2025

Here is the Australia Masters' complete list of players for the upcoming edition of the International Masters League T20 2025:

Callum Ferguson, Nathan Reardon, Shaun Marsh, Ben Cutting, Dan Christian, Shane Watson, Ben Dunk, Peter Nevill, Ben Hilfenhaus, Ben Laughlin, Bryce McGain, James Pattinson, Jason Krejza, Nathan Coulter-Nile, and Xavier Doherty.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback