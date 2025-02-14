Full list of Bhojpuri Dabanggs players for Celebrity Cricket League 2025 ft. Manoj Tiwari and Ravi Kishan

The Celebrity Cricket League commenced on February 8, featuring a total of 17 matches among eight participating teams. Among them, the Bhojpuri Dabanggs, representing the Bhojpuri film industry, have been a competitive force since their competition debut in 2013.

The team is owned by Sushil Sharma, Kanishk Sheel, Rahul Mishra and Sushil Malik, with renowned actor and politician Manoj Tiwari leading them as their captain.

Despite their strong performances over the years, the Bhojpuri Dabanggs remain one of the three teams yet to win the CCL. However, they came remarkably close in the 2023 season, finishing runners-up after a hard-fought final against the Telugu Warriors. With renewed determination and a formidable squad, they are set to embark on their quest for their maiden championship.

In the 2025 season, the Bhojpuri Dabanggs kicked off their campaign against the Mumbai Heroes in the opening phase of the league. Their highly anticipated rematch against defending champions Telugu Warriors is scheduled for February 14 in Hyderabad. As the tournament progresses, they will then face Punjab De Sher in Cuttack, followed by their final league-stage encounter against the Chennai Rhinos in Surat.

With a solid squad and a determined mindset, the Bhojpuri Dabbangs are poised to make a strong bid for their first CCL title, aiming to turn their past near-misses into elusive championship glory.

Bhojpuri Dabanggs squad for Celebrity Cricket League 2025

Here's the Bhojpuri Dabanggs' complete list of players for the upcoming edition of the Celebrity Cricket League 2025:

Manoj Tiwari (c), Ravi Kishan, Dinesh Lal Yadav, Ram Pravesh Yadav, Uday Tiwari, Ajhoy Sharma, Vikrant Singh, Aditya Ojha, Prakash Jais, Ayaz Khan, Shailesh Sinha, Vaibhav Raj, Asgar Rashid Khan, Vikas Singh, Akbar Naqvi, Gajender Pratap Dwivedi, Jay Prakash Yadav, Raj Chohan, Pawan Singh, Bobby Singh, Pradeep Pandey, Yash Kumar

