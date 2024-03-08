Full list of Delhi Devils players for Legends Cricket Trophy 2024 ft. Suresh Raina and Shahid Afridi

The Legends Cricket Trophy is set to make a return for its second season. The tournament is scheduled to commence on Friday, March 8, and culminate on Tuesday, March 19.

Unlike its inaugural edition played in the 20-over format, the second season of the Legends Cricket Trophy will embrace the dynamic 90-ball format. All matches are slated to be held at the prestigious Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy, Sri Lanka.

The tournament will see the participation of seven formidable teams: Dubai Giants, Delhi Devils, NY Superstar Strikers, Rajasthan Kings, Kandy Samp Army, Punjab Royals, and Colombo Lions.

The inaugural edition of the tournament culminated with a showdown between Indore Knights and Vizag Titans. The Knights emerged victorious by a convincing margin of 45 runs.

The draft for the second edition of the Legends Cricket Trophy took place on Thursday, February 15 at the Hilton Colombo in Sri Lanka. The Delhi Devils picked a 13-player squad in the draft full of all-rounders.

Suresh Raina has been signed as the icon player by the franchise for this season. A total of eight out of the 13 players are from India in the squad. Shahid Afridi and Sohail Tanvir are the players in the squad from Pakistan.

Saman Jayantha is from Sri Lanka and Jacob Oram is from New Zealand in the squad. Matt Prior from England is the only wicketkeeper in the squad. Former Indian batter Ambati Rayudu is the only batter in the squad.

Iqbal Abdullah, Anureet Singh Kathuria, and Nagendra are the two bowlers in the team. Suresh Raina, Anureet Singh Kathuria, Ishan Malhotra, Praveen Gupta, and Nagendra are the five players who also featured in the first edition of the tournament. The Knights won the first edition of the tournament under the leadership of Suresh Raina.

Delhi Devils squad for Legends Cricket Trophy 2024

Here is the Delhi Devils complete list of players for the upcoming edition of the Legends Cricket Trophy 2024:

Suresh Raina, Shahid Afridi, Jacob Oram, Ambati Rayudu, Sohail Tanvir, Matt Prior (wk), Anureet Singh Kathuria, Praveen Gupta, Saman Jayantha, Ishan Malhotra, Pravin Tambe, Iqbal Abdullah, Nagendra

