Full list of Dubai Giants players for Legends Cricket Trophy 2024 ft. Harbhajan Singh and Shaun Marsh

The second edition of the Legends Cricket Trophy will start on Friday, March 8, and the final will be played on March 19. The first edition of the tournament was played in a 20-over format. However, the organizers have decided to adopt the 90-ball format for this edition of the tournament.

The tournament has shifted its base from India to Sri Lanka. The Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy will act as the host of the tournament this season. Seven new teams have been selected to take part in the Legends Cricket Trophy this year. These teams are: Dubai Ginats, Delhi Devils, NY Superstar Strikers, Rajasthan Kings, Kandy Samp Army, Punjab Royal, and Colombo Lions.

The Suresh Raina-led Indore Knights defeated Vizag Titans in the final of the last edition of the first edition of the tournament by 45 runs. All the matches in 2023 took place at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Ghaziabad.

The draft for the Legends Cricket Trophy 2024 took place on Thursday, February 15, at the Hilton Colombo in Sri Lanka. The Dubai Giants picked a 15-player squad in the draft.

Harbhajan Singh is the icon player in the squad. Gurkeerat Singh Maan and Saurabh Tiwari who recently retired from cricket in India, are the only other two Indian players in the squad.

Shaun Marsh and Ben Laughlin are the two players from Australia. Richard Levi and Vernon Philander are the two Proteas players in the squad. Solomon Mire is the only player from Zimbabwe who was signed in the draft by the Giants.

A total of four players from the West Indies have been picked in the squad - Jonathan Carter, Samuel Badree, Denesh Ramdin, and Fidel Edwards. Suranga Lakmal and Sachith Pathirana are the two Sri Lankan players in the team.

Harbhajan Singh, Richard Levi, and Thisara Perera are the three players in the squad who played in the first edition of the tournament. Harbhajan and Richard played for the Nagpur Ninjas, while Perera was a part of the Vizag Titans.

Dubai Giants squad for Legends Cricket Trophy 2024

Here is the Dubai Giants complete list of players for the upcoming edition of the Legends Cricket Trophy 2024:

Harbhajan Singh, Shaun Marsh, Richard Levi, Solomon Mire, Thisara Perera, Jonathan Carter, Samuel Badree, Suranga Lakmal, Sachith Pathirana, Denesh Ramdin (wk), Fidel Edwards, Gurkeerat Mann, Vernon Philander, Saurabh Tiwari, Ben Laughlin

