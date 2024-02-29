Full list of DY Patil Red players for DY Patil T20 Cup 2024 ft. Nitish Rana and Krunal Pandya

DY Patil Red is a team in the DY Patil T20 Cup 2024 tournament. The DY Patil T20 Cup is a domestic T20 tournament, organized by the Mumbai Cricket Association. This year will witness the 18th edition of the tournament taking place in Navi Mumbai and Talegaon.

DY Patil Red are placed in Group C this season along with Canara Bank, Bank of Baroda, and Income Tax. The team will play their first game of the season against Canara Bank on Monday, February 26. Their second game is scheduled against Income Tax on Wednesday, February 28.

Their last group stage game is against Bank of Baroda on Tuesday, March 5. All their three games will be played in the evening and will start at 4 pm IST. Krunal Pandya has been appointed the skipper of the side for this season.

Abdul Samad, Aman Khan, Bhuvaneshwar Kumar, Iqbal Abdulla, and Nitish Rana are the other experienced players in the squad. All of them apart from Abdulla have an IPL contract and will participate in the cash-rich league that starts on March 22.

They played the first semi-final game against Reliance 1 last year, where Reliance 1 elected to bowl after winning the toss. DY Patil Red scored 162 runs for the loss of seven wickets in 20 overs. Aman Khan was the highest scorer with 42 runs off 35 deliveries.

Reliance 1 chased down the target of 163 runs in 19.1 overs and won the match by three wickets. Rahul Tewatia was the pick of the bowlers for the team and took two wickets for 14 runs. Vipul Krishna, Arshdeep Singh, Divyang Hinganekar, Aman Khan, and Karn Sharma picked one wicket each. Iqbal Abdulla was the captain of the side last season.

DY Patil Red squad for DY Patil T20 Cup 2024

Here is the DY Patil Red complete list of players for the upcoming edition of the DY Patil T20 Cup 2024:

Krunal Pandya (c), Abdul Samad, Aman Khan, Aquib Qureshi, Bhuvaneshwar Kumar, Iqbal Abdulla, Naushad Shaik, Nitish Rana, Parth Sahani, Varun Charavartiy, Pricne B, Yogesh Takwale (wk), Siddharth Patidar, and Tanmay Mishra.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App