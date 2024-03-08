Full list of Kandy Samp Army players for Legends Cricket Trophy 2024 ft. Irfan Pathan and Aaron Finch

The second season of the much-anticipated Legends Cricket Trophy is all set to kickstart on March 8, 2024.

Big names such as Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh, Chris Gayle, and Shahid Afridi, to name a few, will make their presence felt in the competition, which will conclude on March 19, 2024.

All the matches will be played at the Pallekele Stadium in Kandy, Sri Lanka. As many as seven teams will lock horns with each other for 12 days in a bid to claim the silverware.

The second season is set to begin with a high-profile clash between Yuvraj Singh’s New York Superstar Strikers and Harbhajan Singh’s Dubai Giants on March 8.

Notably, the first season was played in a 20-over format. Indore Knights emerged as the winners after beating Vizag Titans in the final by 45 runs. All the games took place at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Ghaziabad.

However, this time around, the league is coming with an all-new 90-ball format. As the format suggests, both teams will bat for 15 overs each.

Here’s a look at all the teams participating in the Legends Cricket Trophy 2024:

-New York Superstar Strikers

-Kandy Samp Army

-Dubai Giants

-Delhi Devils

-Colombo Lions

-Punjab Royal

-Rajasthan Kings.

Meanwhile, former Australian captain Aaron Finch will lead the Kandy Samp Army for the upcoming season. The Pathan brothers will add firepower to the squad as they don the Kandy Samp Army jersey this season.

The team features three prominent Indian players, namely Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan, and Stuart Binny.

Along with Irfan Pathan, the pace bowling duties will be carried out by the likes of Liam Plunkett, Nuwan Kulasekara and Tino Best. Aaron Finch should open the innings alongside former Sri Lankan batter Upul Tharanga.

Additionally, players like Kevin O’Brien, Joe Burns and Seekkuge Prasanna will strengthen their batting unit.

Kandy Samp Arm squad for Legends Cricket Trophy 2024

Here’s a look at the complete squad of Kandy Samp Army ahead of the 2nd season of Legends Cricket Trophy:

Aaron Finch (C), Stuart Binny, Joe Burns, Upul Tharanga, Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan, Seekkuge Prasanna, Nuwan Kulasekara, Jonathan Wells, Kevin O'Brien, Tino Best, Christopher Mpofu, Liam Plunkett

