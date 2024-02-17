Full list of Multan Sultans players for PSL 2024 ft. Mohammad Rizwan and Usama Mir 

Multan Sultans won the 2021 edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) by beating Peshawar Zalmi in the final. In 2022 and 2023, they made their way through to the finals but lost to Shaheen Shah Afridi’s Lahore Qalandars, who have back-to-back titles to their name.

Ahead of the upcoming season, Multan Sultans have had their problems. Earlier, Reece Topley pulled out of the tournament after the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) did not give him a No Objection Certificate (NoC). Fast bowler Ihsanullah, who was the Emerging Player of PSL 2023, has been ruled out due to an elbow injury.

Mohammad Rizwan is expected to hold the key for them as he is the fourth-highest run-scorer in the history of the PSL. Rizwan is also four runs short of completing 2000 runs in the PSL.

Dawid Malan, Reeza Hendricks, Usman Khan and Johnson Charles are among the ones who could open the batting along with Rizwan. Usman holds the record for the fastest hundred in PSL history when he achieved the landmark off 36 balls against Zalmi last season. Iftikhar Ahmed is a brute force with the bat and is also more than handy with his off-breaks.

Abbas Afridi picked up 23 wickets in 2023 and made his international debut on the tour of New Zealand. Chris Jordan and David Willey will lead their pace attack. Usama Mir, Tayyab Tahir, Khushdil Shah, Faisal Akram, and Shahnawaz Dahani are crucial members of the team as well.

Full squad of Multan Sultans for PSL 2024

Mohammad Rizwan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Usama Mir, Abbas Afridi, Ihsanullah (injured), Faisal Akram, Dawid Malan, Reeza Hendricks, Tayyab Tahir, Shahnawaz Dahani, Mohammad Ali, Usman Khan, Yasir Khan, Chris Jordan, Aftab Ibrahim, David Willey, Johnson Charles, and Muhammad Shahzad.

