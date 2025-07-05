Full list of players to score 200 and 100 in the same Test match ft. Shubman Gill

Team India captain Shubman Gill is having a dream run in the ongoing Test series against England. The star batter is in magnificent form and has been showcasing his batting prowess. He had scored a hundred in the first Test as well.

Shubman Gill smashed a record-breaking double ton in the first innings of the ongoing second Test at Edgbaston. Carrying on from the first innings, the new Indian Test captain has smashed another century in the second innings.

Shubman Gill is leading from the front with the bat, taking on responsibility as the new captain of the team, that too in an overseas tour. The right-hander became only the second Indian batter to score a double hundred and a hundred in the same Test after Sunil Gavaskar. Overall, Shubman Gill became only the ninth batter to achieve this feat.

That said, here is the full list of players with a double hundred and a hundred in the same Test, featuring Shubman Gill.

#1 Doug Walters

Former Australian batter Doug Walters was the first batter in the history of Test cricket to score a double hundred and a hundred in the same match. He achieved the feat in the fifth Test against West Indies in Sydney in 1969.

In the first innings, Doug Walters, batting at number five, scored a double hundred. He made 242 runs off 412 balls with 24 boundaries. Walters followed it up with a century in the second innings, scoring 103 runs off 181 balls.

#2 Sunil Gavaskar

Former Indian opener and legend Sunil Gavaskar was the second batter to achieve this feat. He did so against West Indies in the fifth Test at Port of Spain in 1971.

In the first innings, Sunil Gavaskar had scored a century, making 124 runs. The second innings saw Gavaskar double it up and score a double hundred. He made 220 runs.

#3 Lawrence Rowe

Former West Indies batter Lawrence Rowe is the third batter to have achieved the feat. In the first Test at Kingston against New Zealand in 1972, Lawrence Rowe struck a double hundred and a hundred.

He scored 214 runs batting at number three in the first innings. Rowe scored an unbeaten ton in the second innings. He made exactly 100 not out, again batting at number three.

#4 Greg Chappell

Former Australian batter Greg Chappell is the fourth batter to achieve this feat. Greg Chappell did so in the first Test against New Zealand in Wellington in 1974.

He scored an unbeaten double hundred in the first innings. Greg Chappell struck an unbeaten 247 off 356 balls. He scored a century in the second innings, making 133 runs off 175 balls.

#5 Graham Gooch

Former England captain Graham Gooch is the fifth batter to have achieved the feat of a double hundred and a hundred in the same Test. During the first match of the series at Lord's against India in 1990, he scored a triple hundred in the first innings.

He struck a mammoth 333 runs off 485 balls, opening the batting. Gooch followed it up with a century in the second innings, making 123 runs off 113 balls. England went on to win the game and Graham Gooch was adjudged the 'Player of the Match'.

#6 Brian Lara

West Indies legend Brian Lara also features on the list. In the third Test against Sri Lanka in Colombo, Lara scored a double hundred in the first innings. He scored 221 runs off 354 balls batting at number four.

In the second innings, Brian Lara carried on his form, making a century. The left-hander struck 130 runs off 215 balls. While Sri Lanka went on to win the game, Lara was declared the 'Player of the Match.'

#7 Kumar Sangakkara

Former Sri Lanka captain and wicketkeeper-batter Kumar Sangakkara is the seventh batter to have achieved the feat. Sangakkara scored a triple hundred and a century against Bangladesh in the first Test in 2014.

In the first innings, the left-hander smashed 319 runs off 482 balls batting at number hree. The second innings saw Sangakkara score 105 runs off 144 balls and won the 'Player of the Match' award as well.

#8 Marnus Labuschagne

Australian batter Marnus Labuschagne became the eighth batter to achieve the feat. During the first Test against West Indies at Perth in 2022, Labuschagne scored a double hundred in the first innings.

He made 204 runs off 350 balls. In the second innings, the right-hander made an unbeaten century, making 104 runs off 110 balls as Australia went on to win the Test by 164 runs.

#9 Shubman Gill

India's new Test captain Shubman Gill is the ninth batter in the history of Test cricket to achieve this feat and join the elite list. In the ongoing second Test against England in Edgbaston, Shubman Gill slammed a double hundred in the first innings.

He made 269 runs in the first innings off 387 balls. The skipper followed it up with a 150 plus score in the second innings. Shubman Gill made 161 runs off just 162 balls, carrying on his sublime form in the series.

