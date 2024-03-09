Full list of Punjab Royal players for Legends Cricket Trophy 2024 ft. Tillakaratne Dilshan and Martin Guptill

The second season of the Legends Cricket Trophy will start on Friday, March 8, and will culminate on Tuesday, March 19. All the matches in the first season of the tournament were played in 20-over format. However, this season, the tournament will adopt a dynamic 90-ball format.

The Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy, Sri Lanka, will act as the home for the tournament this season. A total of seven new teams will participate in the tournament this season and they are: Dubai Giants, Delhi Devils, NY Superstar Strikers, Rajasthan Kings, Kandy Samp Army, Punjab Royals, and Colombo Lions.

Vizag Titans won the first edition of the Legends Cricket Trophy after defeating Indore Knights in the final. The Titans posted a total of 239 runs for the loss of two wickets and restricted the Knights to 194 runs for the loss of three wickets.

The draft for the second edition of the Legends Cricket Trophy took place on Thursday, February 15, at the Hilton Colombo in Sri Lanka. The Punjab Royal picked a 13-player squad.

Tillakaratne Dilshan is the icon player in the squad. Martin Guptill, Asad Shafiq, and Neil Broom are the three other batters in the team. Naman Ojha and Phil Mustard are the two wicketkeepers picked by the franchise.

Dilshan Munaweera, Abdul Razzaq and Javon Searles are the all-rounders in the team. Miguel Cummins, Monty Panesar, Siddhartha Trivedi, and Upul Indrasiri will lead the bowling attack of the team.

Tillakaratne Dilshan, Dilshan Munaweera, Monty Panesar, and Phil Mustard are the four players in the squad who played in the last edition of the tournament. Mustard played for the Indore Knights and was the leading run-scorer last season.

Punjab Royal squad for Legends Cricket Trophy 2024

Here is the Punjab Royal's complete list of players for the upcoming edition of the Legends Cricket Trophy 2024:

Tillakaratne Dilshan, Martin Guptill, Naman Ojha (wk), Miguel Cummins, Dilshan Munaweera, Abdul Razzaq, Monty Panesar, Asad Shfiq, Javon Searles, Phil Mustard (wk), Neil Broom, Siddhartha Trivedi, Upul Indrasiri

