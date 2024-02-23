Full list of Rajasthan Legends players for Indian Veteran Premier League 2024 ft. Sreesanth and Parvinder Awana

The Rajasthan Legends are among the six franchise teams that will participate in the inaugural edition of the Indian Veteran Premier League 2024. The tournament is scheduled to commence on Friday, February 23, at the Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex in Greater Noida.

The Indian Veteran Premier League 2024 is organized by the Indian Power Cricket Academy (IPCA), in collaboration with the Board for Veteran Cricket in India (BVCI). The tournament is managed by the 100 Sports organization.

The player draft of the Indian Veteran Premier League 2024 took place in Mumbai in October last year. Sreesanth was picked to lead the Rajasthan Legends team which boasts a blend of seasoned veterans and promising regional talents.

The Sri Lankan duo of Angelo Perera and Seekkuge Prasanna are the two international players in the team. Parvinder Awana will lead the pace attack of the side along with Sreesanth.

Perera announced his retirement from international cricket in January last year and moved to the USA. He played for the Seattle Orcas in the first edition of the Major League Cricket in 2023. Prasanna was a part of the Sri Lankan squad that won the 2014 T20 World Cup and has played over 200 T20 matches so far.

The tournament, initially slated for the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Dehradun, has now been relocated to the Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex in Greater Noida.

The Indian Veteran Premier League 2024 features six formidable teams - VVIP Uttar Pradesh, Mumbai Champions, Rajasthan Legends, Chhattisgarh Warriors, Telangana Tigers, and Red Carpet Delhi.

Each team will engage in five matches in a single round-robin format. The six teams will be striving to secure a top-four berth and advance to the semifinals. The ultimate showdown, the final, will culminate on Sunday, March 3.

Rajasthan Legends squad for Indian Veteran Premier League 2024

Here is the Rajasthan Legends' complete list of players for the upcoming edition of the Indian Veteran Premier League 2024:

Aman Vohra, Angelo Perera, Narendra Kr. Meena, Rajesh Bishnoi, Sanjay Bamel, Deepak Kukkar, Dr Satish Jain, Gaurav Sachdeva, Lakhwinder Singh, Laxman Singh, Mukesh Sharma, Mukesh Shekhawat, Nalin Jain, Naresh Gehlot, Ravi Arora, Saket Bhardwaj, Seekkuge Prasanna, Tarun Kumar, Rohit Jhalani (wk), Ishan Malhotra, Parvinder Awana, Sreesanth (c).

