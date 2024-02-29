Full list of TATA Sports Club players for DY Patil T20 Cup 2024 ft. Shardul Thakur and Darshan Nalkande  

TATA Sports Club has some brilliant cricketers in their ranks for the 2024 edition of the DY Patil T20 Cup. Shardul Thakur is arguably their key player and a lot will depend on him if the team wants to progress in the tournament.

Thakur has played for India and the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), captained by the evergreen MS Dhoni, in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Not only is Shardul a handy bowler, but also more than effective with the bat in hand.

Darshan Nalkande has been an effective T20 cricketer since he made his debut back in 2019. He has also been a part of the Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings in the IPL. In 42 T20 matches in his career, Nalkande has picked up 65 wickets at an economy rate of 8.08, with three four-wicket hauls and two five-wicket hauls to his name.

Apoorv Wankhade has been a part of the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Mumbai Indians (MI) in the IPL where he has played alongside some of the best players in the business. In 70 T20 matches, he has scored 1295 runs at an average of 28.77 and a strike rate of 133.09, with a top score of 71 to his name.

Aakarshit Gomel, Abul Kalam, Yudveer Charak, Sohraab Dhaliwal, Ninad Kadam, Sahil Ghode, and Nikhil Patil are some of the other cricketers who could make an impact for TATA Sports Club in the tournament.

TATA Sports Club full squad for DY Patil T20 Cup 2024

Aakarshit Gomel, Abul Kalam, Aditya Dhumal, Adoksh Hegde, Anand Bais, Ankit Kushwaha, Apoorva Wankhede, Atif Attarwala, Chinmay Sutar, Darshan Nalkande, Gaurish Jadhav, Himanshu, Irfan Malik, Mohit Avashti, Nikhil Patil, Ninad Kadam, Prayash Thakur, Raj Waghela, Sahil Ghode, Samarth Vyas, Shardul Thakur, Siddhant Aadhhathrao, Siddharth Raut, Sohraab Dhaliwal, Sufiyan Shaikh, Sujit Naik, Varun Lavande, Vishal Dabholkar, Vivek Shelar, Yudveer Charak.

