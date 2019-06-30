×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

'Funding issues’ lead to cancellation of Zimbabwe Women’s tour of Ireland

Satvik Pandey
CONTRIBUTOR
News
20   //    30 Jun 2019, 22:18 IST

The Zimbabwe Women's team was scheduled to play three ODIs and three T20Is
The Zimbabwe Women's team was scheduled to play three ODIs and three T20Is

What’s the story?

Clearing the air on the absence of the Zimbabwe Women's team for a bilateral series against the Irish women on Sunday, the Cheif Executive of Cricket Ireland said that the tour had been cancelled by the Zimbabwean board, stating 'financial issues' at the last minute.

In case you didn’t know…

The Zimbabwe Women’s team were scheduled to play three ODIs and three T20 matches from 3rd of July to 14th of July.

Heart of the matter

The team was scheduled to arrive in Ireland on the 30th of June but the chief executive of Cricket Ireland (CI), Warren Deutrom said in a statement that the tour was cancelled by the Zimbabwe management, for ‘funding issue’.

He said, "We received correspondence late this afternoon from Zimbabwe Cricket in which we were informed that due to a funding issue, Zimbabwe Cricket will not be sending their women's team to Ireland.”

With the World T20 qualification in sight, the series was important for both the teams, but due to the last minute cancellation, the Irish team was left stranded in the middle of nowhere and will now have to decide on fixtures with other nations in a hurry.

Addressing this issue, Deutrom said, ”With the team due to arrive on Sunday, there is clearly no time to find an alternative and, after urgent consultation with the ICC to seek clarification, we regret to confirm the women's tour has been cancelled."

He also added that the men’s tour will go uninterrupted and the Zimbabweans had landed on the Irish soil as scheduled.

What’s next?

With the World T20 qualifiers looming over their heads, the Irish board will now have to look for match-ups with every team possible in order to keep their qualification hopes alive. 

Tags:
Ireland vs Zimbabwe 2019 Zimbabwe Cricket Ireland Cricket Leisure Reading
Advertisement
Zimbabwe tour of Ireland 2019: Live streaming and telecast details, fixtures, and squads
RELATED STORY
CWC History: Records held by associate nations 
RELATED STORY
5 biggest margins of victory in ODI cricket
RELATED STORY
Why Associate Nations are needed in the Cricket World Cup
RELATED STORY
10 times an unfancied bowler tore through a top batting side
RELATED STORY
Afghanistan tour of Ireland 2019: When and where to watch, live streaming, telecast details, fixtures and squad
RELATED STORY
5 key players for Afghanistan in Afghanistan tour of Ireland 2018
RELATED STORY
Zimbabwe tour of Netherlands 2019: Live streaming and telecast details, fixtures, and squads
RELATED STORY
Cricket World Cup History: 4 players who have played for two countries in the World Cup
RELATED STORY
Afghanistan vs Ireland 3rd ODI: Match Details, Key Players and Predicted XI
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us