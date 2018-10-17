Gambhir vs Jharkhand in Vijay Hazare Semis

Gautam Gambhir

Gautam Gambhir's form in this year's Vijay Hazare trophy has been exemplary. The former Indian team opener has led Delhi into the semi-finals of the Vijay Hazare trophy from the front scoring 490 runs in 8 matches at an average of 61.25 with a strike rate of 117.78. The southpaw from New Delhi who recently crossed 10,000 List A runs will be eyeing a return to the Indian squad with the World Cup around the corner.

Having scored 2 centuries and a fifty, Gambhir is third on the list of the highest run scorers in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2018-19. He trails behind Abhinav Mukund of Tamil Nadu who leads the list with 560 runs. Gambhir is followed by Ishan Kishan who has scored 405 runs in the highest run scorers list. He has marshaled himarshalledreally well and will only be looking for a spot in the finals when his men face the Jharkhand team in the second semis of the Vijay Hazare Trophy. Jharkhand, on the other hand, are currently undefeated having topped Group C with 32 points.

One of the architects of India's win in the finals of the 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup, Gautam Gambhir will be up against a fiery bowling combination of Shahbaz Nadeem and Varun Aaron of Jharkhand who have 38 wickets between them in this years Vijay Hazare Trophy. Shahbaz Nadeem is currently leading the bowling charts with 22 wickets in 8 matches taking wickets at an average of 12.68.

The batting line up of Delhi will also be challenged by an in-form Anukul Roy whose four- for steered Jharkhand into the semifinals of the tournament. The man to watch out for Delhi would be the in-form captain of Jharkhand, Ishan Kishan. He too has been in scintillating form having scored 405 runs with a strike rate of 112.18 with 3 fifties and a hundred to his name.